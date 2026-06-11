Nigeria Air - EFCC Alleges Ex-Aviation Minister Rented Ethiopian Airlines Plane for Show

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has alleged that former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, presented an aircraft belonging to Ethiopian Airlines as the proposed Nigeria Air shortly before the end of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The anti-graft commission stated this at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja yesterday when the 12th prosecution witness, Christopher Odofin, an EFCC investigator, testified before Justice S.C. Oriji in the ongoing trial of Sirika and three others over alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds exceeding N2bn.

Sirika is being prosecuted alongside his daughter, Fatima Sirika, his son-in-law, Hamma Sule, and Al Buraq Global Investment Limited on an amended six-count charge.

A statement by the EFCC's spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said during his testimony, Odofin told the court that the aircraft displayed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on May 27, 2023, was chartered from Ethiopian Airlines solely for a three-day static display bearing Nigeria Air livery.

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Reading from a charter agreement between Ethiopian Airlines and the promoters of Nigeria Air, the witness stated that the aircraft departed Addis Ababa on May 26, 2023, arrived in Abuja on May 27 for the display, and returned to Ethiopia on May 29, 2023.

The document further indicated that the flight would be operated by Ethiopian Airlines crew members in their official uniforms, while local models could be dressed in Nigeria Air uniforms for ceremonial photographs.

"The aircraft will depart from Addis Ababa late evening of May 26, 2023 for it to be positioned early morning of May 27, 2023 at the Abuja (ABV) airport. The aircraft will stay in ABV airport for static display of Nigeria Air livery until May 28, 2023. The aircraft will leave ABV airport early morning on May, 29, 2023. The chartered flight will be operated by the Ethiopian Airline crew in Ethiopian Airline uniform.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria and Nigeria Air may put together local models who will be in Nigeria Air uniforms to pose for ceremonial picturesThe Federal Government of Nigeria and Nigeria Air may put together local models who will be in Nigeria Air uniforms to pose for ceremonial pictures. The models may come to Addis Ababa so they may fly with the chartered flight to ABV," it partly read.

Odofin told the court that the display was deliberately timed to coincide with the expiration of Sirika's tenure as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development on May 29, 2023.

He alleged that the aircraft was presented to the public as evidence that the Nigeria Air project had materialised, despite being a temporary arrangement.

According to him, after less than 72 hours on display, the Nigeria Air branding was removed from the aircraft before it was flown back to Addis Ababa.

The witness further testified that documents obtained from Ethiopian Airlines showed that the charter arrangement covered only the period between May 27 and May 29, 2023.

He said the airline provided the information in a letter dated June 12, 2023, in response to an EFCC request concerning the Nigeria Air project.

Odofin added that although the Nigeria Air initiative was intended to establish a national carrier, the charter agreement with Ethiopian Airlines was executed on May 24, 2023, just five days before Sirika left office, and was limited to displaying the Nigeria Air logo on the aircraft.

The witness also testified on the award of a consultancy contract for the establishment of Nigeria Air to Tianaero Nigeria Limited, a company allegedly linked to Gabriel Tilmann, whom he described as a close associate of the former minister.

According to him, the company was initially awarded a contract worth more than N299m on April 4, 2022, which was later extended on October 17, 2022, to over N599m.

Odofin told the court that investigators concluded the extension was granted on Sirika's instructions due to his relationship with the company's principal.

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"The investigating team arrived at this position when the phone of one Enitan Muyiwa Abel, who was a Permanent Secretary in the first defendant's ministry, was analysed, showing a voice note sent to the Permanent Secretary while the first defendant was in Spain, instructing him to ensure that the contract was awarded to Tianaero Nigeria Limited," he said.

The prosecution also tendered several documents, including a compact disc containing a voice note allegedly from Sirika, marked as Exhibit 37.

The prosecution counsel applied for the recording to be played during the next hearing.

None of the defence counsel objected to the admission of the documents, which were accompanied by certificates of identification and authorisation.

Justice Oriji subsequently adjourned the matter until June 17, 2026, for continuation of the trial.