Somalia: Somali Elite Forces Conduct Security Operations, Reconciliation Efforts in Lower Shabelle

Mogadishu — Somalia's elite Danab Special Forces said they had carried out security operations and community reconciliation efforts in the town of Yaaqbariwayne in the Lower Shabelle region, as authorities seek to weaken the influence of the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab.

The 161st Unit of the 16th Danab Brigade said the operations were aimed at strengthening civilian security and disrupting Al-Shabaab activities in parts of the region affected by the group's presence.

Military officials said the troops focused not only on security measures but also on promoting peace, social cohesion and stability within local communities.

According to Danab commanders, soldiers worked closely with traditional elders, community leaders and local notables to accelerate reconciliation initiatives and resolve disputes that could undermine security in the area.

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During the operations, the forces secured key public sites and urged residents to cooperate with security agencies and support ongoing efforts to combat Al-Shabaab.

"The participation of local communities is essential to maintaining security and defeating extremist elements," officials said, stressing the importance of collaboration between civilians and state institutions.

The 161st Unit said it would continue conducting security operations alongside community reconciliation programmes to reinforce peace, stability and development across Lower Shabelle.

Somalia has intensified military operations against Al-Shabaab in several regions of the country, combining security campaigns with local engagement initiatives aimed at restoring state authority in areas previously affected by the insurgency.