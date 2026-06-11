Somalia Regrets U.S. Entry Denial for CAF Referee Omar Artan

Mogadishu — Somalia's foreign ministry on Thursday expressed "deep regret" over the United States' decision to deny entry to internationally acclaimed Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, saying diplomatic efforts to facilitate his travel had failed.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said Artan, named the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Referee of the Year, remains one of Somalia's most accomplished sporting figures and a source of national pride.

"The Federal Government of Somalia takes immense pride in the achievements and contributions of Mr. Omar Abdulkadir Artan," the ministry said, describing him as an inspiration to thousands of Somali youths whose success had elevated the country's profile on the international stage.

The ministry said Somali authorities had engaged in diplomatic efforts with the relevant institutions in an attempt to secure Artan's travel arrangements, but "unfortunately, those efforts did not yield the desired outcome."

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The case sparked widespread public reaction in Somalia after Artan was prevented from entering the United States, where he had been expected to travel in connection with international football commitments.

Somalia said Artan had since returned safely to the country and would continue carrying out both his national and international duties "with the same professionalism, integrity and high standards" that had defined his refereeing career.

The foreign ministry also thanked "brotherly governments, individuals, institutions, sports organisations and all those who expressed support and solidarity" following the incident.

Mogadishu said it would continue discussions with the relevant parties to obtain further clarification on the matter and to safeguard "the dignity, rights and interests of its citizens."

The United States has not publicly detailed the reasons behind the decision to deny Artan entry.