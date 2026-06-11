Kenya: Three Arrested Over Sh22.4 Million Sacco Digital Fraud in Imenti North

11 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Yvonne Mandela and

Nairobi — Detectives in Imenti North have arrested three suspects in connection with a sophisticated Sh22.4 million savings and credit cooperative society (SACCO) fraud scheme involving alleged manipulation of computerized financial systems.

According to investigators, the ICT Assistant Officer of the SACCO, is believed to have masterminded the operation that siphoned millions from member accounts.

He was arrested alongside two female colleagues during coordinated raids conducted by detectives.

The arrests follow the earlier detention of another suspect on June 4, whose accounts are believed to have been used as conduits for the stolen funds.

Investigators also recovered a company laptop and several mobile phones, which are undergoing forensic analysis to establish the full extent of the digital theft.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the case involves a coordinated conspiracy exploiting SACCO electronic systems.

The suspects are in custody pending arraignment as investigations continue.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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