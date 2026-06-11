Uganda: Mayiga Calls for Fair Play, Higher Standards As Masaza Cup Kicks Off

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has called on all stakeholders involved in the Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup to raise the standards of the tournament and ensure victories are determined on the field of play rather than through administrative disputes.

Speaking at the launch of the 2026 Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup at the Buganda Kingdom headquarters in Bulange, Mengo, on Wednesday, Mayiga said football should be governed by fairness and strict adherence to the rules, warning against situations where matches and championships are decided away from the pitch.

"Let us raise the standards of the 2026 tournament. We do not want any unfair practices. The rules have already been provided and football should be won on the field of play," he said.

"We do not want situations where teams win in meetings after the game. We want to see the team that deserves victory lifting the trophy because they won it on the pitch," Mayiga added.

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He noted that the Masaza Cup has become one of Buganda Kingdom's most important platforms for promoting unity among the Kabaka's subjects, identifying and nurturing football talent, creating economic opportunities and advancing social causes.

The competition's kickoff on Saturday, June 13.

Mayiga particularly highlighted the tournament's contribution to the fight against HIV/AIDS, noting that this year's championship is being held under the theme: "Men Must Take the Lead in the Fight Against HIV/Aids to Save the Girl Child."

He urged all participants and stakeholders to appreciate the broader benefits associated with the tournament and use it as an opportunity to contribute to Buganda Kingdom's efforts towards social transformation and development.

First introduced in 2004, the Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup brings together all 18 counties of the Kingdom and has grown into one of the most followed sporting competitions in the region.

Defending champions Buweekula, winners of the 2025 edition, will officially open this year's tournament against Kyaddondo following a draw conducted recently.

The opening match is scheduled for June 13, 2026, at the National Teachers College playground in Mubende District.

Speaking at the launch, Buganda Kingdom Minister for Youth, Sports and Arts Robert Sserwanga revealed that several improvements have been introduced this year to modernise the tournament and increase its appeal among participants and supporters.

He said adjustments have been made to regulations and operational procedures, while organisers at different levels have undergone training to enhance professionalism and efficiency in managing the competition.

Sserwanga added that the tournament continues to grow steadily, attracting increasing numbers of followers every year.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Hajj Sulaiman Ssejengo, said the 2026 competition will be conducted in line with Buganda Kingdom's strategic programmes and priorities.

He noted that the committee has invested heavily in training various officials involved in the tournament, including security personnel, journalists, medical teams, team managers and other stakeholders to ensure professionalism and competence throughout the competition.

Majestic Brands Chief Executive Officer Remmie Kisakye thanked sponsors and partners who continue to support Buganda Kingdom programmes, revealing that efforts are underway to renew partnerships aimed at further strengthening the Masaza Cup, clan competitions and other Kingdom initiatives.

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Airtel Uganda Chief Executive Officer Soumendra Sahu reaffirmed Airtel's commitment to supporting Buganda Kingdom programmes and pledged continued partnership with the Kingdom.

He also congratulated the Mmamba Kakoboza Clan for winning the football shield during the 2026 Bika sports competitions.

For the 2026 tournament, all 18 counties have been drawn into three groups.

The Bulange Group consists of Buweekula, Buvuma, Buddu, Kyaddondo, Busujju and Buluuli.

The Muganzirwazza Group comprises Ssingo, Mawogola, Butambala, Kabula, Kooki and Bugerere.

The Masengere Group includes Kyaggwe, Busiro, Bulemeezi, Gomba, Ssese and Mawokota.