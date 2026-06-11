Sudan: Cabinet Approves Darfur Regional Governance System Act for 2026

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, at its regular meeting held Wednesday in Khartoum and chaired by Prime Minister Kamil Idris, approved the Draft Darfur Regional Governance System Act for 2026, presented by Minister of Justice Dr. Abdallah Mohamed Dirif.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of strengthening national unity and social cohesion among all regions and communities of Sudan. He affirmed that Darfur remains an integral and cherished part of the country and stressed the collective national resolve to restore peace, stability, and full integration across the region through support for the Armed Forces and the Sudanese people in their struggle against the rebel terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

He further emphasized the need to promote harmony, solidarity, and integration among all tribal and social components of the nation.

For his part, Governor of Darfur Region Minni Arko Minnawi praised the Cabinet for approving the draft law by consensus, noting that the legislation had remained under consideration for many years before reaching this stage.

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In a press statement, Minister of Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities Khalid Al-Eisir said the Cabinet also reviewed a report on gold exports. He explained that the Director of Economic Security briefed the meeting on economic and security policies and measures, as well as the efforts undertaken by relevant authorities to support the government's plans for the gold sector.

Al-Eisir added that the Cabinet received a briefing from the Chairman of the Integrity and Transparency Commission, Lieutenant General (Police) Abdeen Al-Tahir, on the commission's role in combating corruption and promoting the principles of good governance. The Cabinet stressed the importance of ensuring that the commission carries out its mandate with professionalism, credibility, and objectivity.

The Minister further stated that the Cabinet heard a briefing from the Wali of Red Sea State, Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mustafa Mohamed Nour, on efforts to strengthen peaceful coexistence among the state's tribal communities and plans to enhance the operation of ports in eastern Sudan.

Al-Eisir affirmed that the Government of Hope is pursuing a comprehensive reform and development agenda through the enactment of new legislation and the intensification of efforts to combat corruption, narcotics trafficking, and smuggling.