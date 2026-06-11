Africa: AU Backs Record 10 Teams At 2026 World Cup As Somalia Protests Referee Visa Denial

11 June 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Bruck Getachew

The African Union on Thursday threw its support behind the 10 African nations competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Somalia protested a US decision to deny entry to one of the continent's most prominent football referees.

In a statement marking the start of the competition, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the record number of African teams reflected the increasing strength of the continent's football programs and the talent of its players.

"This record level of African participation reflects the continued rise of African football and the talent, resilience and determination of its players," Youssouf said. "It is a moment of continental pride."

The expanded World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, features more African teams than any previous edition, a development widely viewed as a recognition of the continent's growing competitiveness in international football.

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From The Reporter Magazine

Algeria, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia will be competing in this edition of the World Cup.

Youssouf described the tournament as a global event that promotes unity through sport and said African teams carried not only the hopes of their respective countries but also the aspirations of millions of young people across the continent.

"The World Cup is where the world meets in peace through sport," he said..

From The Reporter Magazine

The opening of the tournament comes as Somalia voices frustration over the treatment of one of Africa's most prominent football officials.

In a separate statement, Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said it regretted a decision by US authorities to deny entry to Somali international referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was expected to travel in connection with World Cup activities.

The ministry described Artan as Somalia's most accomplished sporting figure and noted that he was named the Confederation of African Football's Referee of the Year in 2025. Somalia said it had undertaken diplomatic efforts with US authorities to facilitate the referee's travel but was unsuccessful.

"The Federal Government of Somalia undertook diplomatic efforts with the relevant authorities in support of Artan's travel. Regrettably, these efforts did not result in a favorable outcome," the ministry said.

Artan has since returned to Somalia to a hero's welcome, according to the government, which said he would continue carrying out his national and international responsibilities.

The ministry said it would continue engaging with relevant partners to seek clarification regarding the decision and to protect the rights and dignity of Somali citizens abroad.

The United States had not publicly commented on the case as of Thursday.

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