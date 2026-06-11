South Africa: Bafana Bafana to Face Mexico in World Cup Opener

Bafana Bafana will return to the global stage on Thursday when they take on Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup, with kick-off set for 9 pm.

When Bafana Bafana walk onto the pitch for the opening match, it will mark exactly 16 years since South Africa, as host nation, opened the first World Cup on African soil against Mexico in Johannesburg.

Tonight, history repeats itself as the same two nations meet again in the tournament's opening fixture, this time with South Africa playing away in Mexico.

Fans at home and around the world will be watching closely to see who comes out on top.

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Some South African fans will don green and gold at public viewing sites, blowing their vuvuzelas as they cheer on the men's national team.

The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe, in partnership with HONOR, will attend the opening World Cup match at public viewing events at Tembisa Mall and the Mall of Africa in Gauteng.

The event will bring supporters closer to the energy, pride and anticipation surrounding the beautiful game through a series of fan-focused activations and rewards linked to Bafana Bafana's international tournament campaign.

The Deputy Minister will be joined by Bafana legends at the event, which will feature artist performances, spot prizes and supporter experiences designed to bring people together in the excitement of match day.

The first 300 fans to arrive will receive a soft drink voucher, with additional spot prizes up for grabs during the event.

HONOR, together with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and Gauteng Tourism, has also partnered to help ensure fan safety and security during the watch party events.

Earlier this week, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos said the team will be ready to face Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup.

Broos said the South African senior men's national team is eager to embrace the occasion when it takes on Mexico in at a packed Estadio Azteca stadium on Thursday, 11 June 2026.

Although the team will play in a stadium filled mostly with Mexican supporters, Broos said Bafana Bafana know South Africans are backing them from home.

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"We all know there will be many Mexicans in the stadium and perhaps only a few South Africans, so we cannot count on strong support inside the venue. But we do know we have the support of the nation.

"We felt that in recent days, and during the past week when we began our preparations in South Africa. The whole country is behind us, and we are playing for everyone who believes in us," he said.

The coach was addressing members of the media ahead of the opening match.