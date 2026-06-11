South Africa: Madlanga Commission Dons Bafana Jersey Ahead of World Cup Game

In support of the Bafana Bafana opening match against Mexico at the FIFA World Cup, the Madlanga Commission on Thursday donned their Bafana jerseys.

"As you all see, today we, the entire Commission, are donning the Bafana Bafana jersey. Since today is the opening of Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, it is fitting to show them our unwavering support. We trust that they will do well," Chairperson of the Commission, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said.

Justice Madlanga called on all South Africans to support the national men's team as they go head to head against Mexico in the Group A game tonight at 9pm.