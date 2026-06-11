South Africa: Pre-2009 Qualifications Remain Valid, Says Manamela

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has moved to reassure South Africans that qualifications obtained before 2009 remain valid and continue to be officially recognised, despite ongoing reforms to the country's qualifications system.

Addressing a media briefing on developments relating to the National Qualifications Framework on Thursday, Manamela said concerns that legacy qualifications would become invalid are unfounded.

"Every qualification that has already been awarded remains valid, recognised and recorded on the National Learners' Records Database," Manamela said.

Manamela's remarks come amid the implementation of the Directive on Transitional Arrangements for Pre-2009 Qualifications, which seeks to transition South Africa from older qualifications to a modern occupational qualifications framework.

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He stressed that the reform process is not intended to diminish the value of qualifications already earned by learners and workers.

"Let me state from the outset that this transition is not about invalidating qualifications that people have worked hard to achieve, nor is it about diminishing the value of learning that has already taken place. The legacy qualifications, as they are called, have contributed meaningfully to workforce development and economic participation over many years.

"However, these qualifications have favoured the classroom over the workshop. What we are introducing are qualifications that guarantee practical experience and workplace placement. It is about modernising the system to make the Skills Revolution a reality," Manamela said.

While some pre-2009 qualifications are being phased out and replaced by occupational qualifications, the Minister assured that learners, who have already completed those programmes, retain full recognition of their credentials.

NATED Report 190-1 Programmes

The Minister also reassured students enrolled in National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (NATED) Report 190-1 programmes [legacy, historically theory-based post-school courses offered by Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges], that their qualifications will not lose recognition during the transition period.

He encouraged students currently enrolled in N4 to N6 programmes to continue with their studies as planned, assuring that their qualifications will not lose recognition.

He said the department is working with Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), industry partners and government departments to expand workplace placement opportunities required for students to complete their National N Diplomas.

"The NATED Report 190-1 programmes require a separate approach because of their relevance within the education and training landscape. The department has already issued Circular TC 0134(b) outlining teach-out arrangements, achievement dates and learner support measures. Replacement occupational qualifications have already been developed and are being implemented," Manamela said.

Teach-out is an educational arrangement that allows current students to complete their qualifications or degrees, even if an institution closes, restructures or phases out older programmes.

Work integrated learning

On the Work Integrated Learning (WIL) programme for all students who have acquired the necessary theoretical component of their training, the Minister assured NATED students, and the broader public, that this is being attended to.

"We have completed the data verification process for all students who require the 18 or 24 months of workplace-based experience to qualify for their National Diplomas, and we are in the final stages of securing funding for their stipends through various partnerships with industry and other government departments to support placement of students for experiential learning.

"The department, with the support of the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), facilitates the placement of approximately 21 000 TVET students in workplaces annually. The department is also prioritising engagements with employers in the public and private sector to expand the availability of WIL opportunities, while exploring funding mechanisms in collaboration with SETAs and the National Skills Fund and employers," Manamela said.

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The Minister urged learners, employers, Skills Development Providers and other stakeholders to consult official information published by the Department of Higher Education and Training, the South African Qualifications Authority and the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations for clarity on the transitional arrangements.

He emphasised that the reforms are designed to strengthen the qualifications system without disadvantaging learners who have already completed their studies.

"As government advances the transition towards a modernised occupational qualifications system, our foremost priority is to protect the value of qualifications, uphold public confidence in the skills development system, and ensure that every learner is afforded a fair and meaningful pathway to success and employability," the Minister said.