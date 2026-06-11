South Africa: Government Announces Transitional Arrangements to Advance Modern Occupational Qualifications

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has announced a series of transitional arrangements aimed at modernising South Africa's qualifications system, while ensuring continuity for learners, training providers and employers.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Manamela said the implementation of the Directive on Transitional Arrangements for Pre-2009 Qualifications forms part of government's broader efforts to strengthen and future-proof the National Qualifications Framework (NQF).

The directive, published on 3 June 2024 under the National Qualifications Framework Act (Act 67 of 2008), seeks to ensure an orderly transition towards a modernised qualifications framework; accelerate the development and implementation of occupational qualifications, and strengthen the responsiveness, quality and credibility of qualifications within the Post-School Education and Training system.

It also aims to improve alignment between education, training and labour market needs, and reinforce accountability among Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), quality councils and other implementing bodies.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Directive established the policy framework for transitioning South Africa from pre-2009 qualifications towards a modern occupational qualifications system that better reflects workplace requirements, technological advancement and the evolving needs of our economy," Manamela said.

He explained that the reform is intended to bridge the gap between classroom-based learning and practical workplace experience by introducing qualifications that place greater emphasis on hands-on training and work-integrated learning.

Over 900 qualifications registered

The Minister highlighted that significant progress has already been made since the Directive was issued. To date, 948 occupational qualifications and part-qualifications have been registered on the National Qualifications Framework.

He said that of the 1 475 pre-2009 qualifications that had reached their registration end date, 630 were granted learner enrolment extensions, following consultation and engagement with stakeholders.

"The remainder were deregistered owing to the absence of learner enrolment or their replacement by occupational qualifications. All affected qualifications allowed currently enrolled learners sufficient opportunity to complete their studies," Manamela said.

Differentiated approach to extension

The Minister said government has adopted a differentiated approach to managing the transition, and they have been categorised to ensure that each is managed according to its level of readiness and its impact on learners and the skills development system.

Category A refers to occupational qualifications that are already registered on the National Qualifications Framework. Because they are not pre-2009 "legacy" qualifications, they do not require gazetting or further enrolment extensions.

"They will continue to be managed through the existing administrative processes of the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) and South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), and learners and accredited Skills Development Providers may continue with approved enrolments and delivery," the Minister said.

Under Category B, which includes pre-2009 qualifications and National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (NATED) programmes, qualifying programmes will receive targeted extensions ranging from six months to 24 months, depending on factors such as learner impact, sector readiness, availability of replacement qualifications, and labour market requirements.

Manamela emphasised that these extensions are not blanket measures, and each qualification has been assessed on its own merits.

"The qualifications approved for extension will be included in the Government Gazette to be published on Monday, 15 June 2026, and the complete list of affected qualifications and their replacement occupational qualifications will also be published on the SAQA website, ensuring public accessibility and transparency," the Minister said.

Category C, which relates to regulatory unit standards that continue to underpin important statutory and industry programmes, has been granted extensions of up to three years to allow regulators and industries sufficient time to review programme requirements and transition to replacement occupational skills programmes.

The Minister noted that this approach ensures continuity in regulated sectors, while protecting the public interest and avoiding disruption to economic activity.

With respect to trades, which fall under Category C, the position differs depending on the availability of replacement occupational qualifications.

"Where occupational qualifications have already been developed and implemented, no further extension is required. However, for trades where replacement occupational qualifications have not yet been fully developed or implemented, targeted transitional arrangements of approximately one year may be considered to ensure continuity, while development processes are finalised," the Minister explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The SAQA website will comprehensively indicate the qualifications that have received extensions; the applicable duration of each extension; the associated teach-out [an educational arrangement that allows current students to complete their qualifications or degrees, even if an institution closes, restructures or phases out older programs] arrangements where applicable, and corresponding occupational qualifications that will replace the affected pre-2009 qualifications.

To improve implementation and oversight of the transition process, government has established a Technical Task Team mandated to identify and resolve implementation bottlenecks, monitor progress against clear timelines, and ensure that the transition proceeds in a structured and orderly manner.

"It will bring together dedicated workstreams responsible for communications and advocacy; legal and regulatory matters; SETA coordination; data management; assessment to certification; quality assurance; TVET [Technical and Vocational Education Training] rollout of new qualifications; funding norms and standards, and monitoring and evaluation.

"This integrated governance structure will strengthen accountability, improve coordination across institutions and ensure that implementation challenges are addressed proactively," Manamela said.