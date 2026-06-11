South Africa: Deputy Minister to Join Fans At Bafana Watch Party

With Bafana Bafana kicking off the search for victory at the FIFA Soccer World Cup tonight, Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), Peace Mabe, in partnership with Honor, will join fans and attend the first world cup watch party event.

As the senior men's national team will square off against Mexico, the Minister will attend the watch party that will be held at the Mall of Africa lawns by the food court, Midrand in Gauteng.

This as the country rallies around the senior men's team for the match that will get underway at 9pm.

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Fans planning to attend the watch party at Mall of Africa can register on the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSduBF8ttx_0XeGJEUU_yNNSIC48ErMV6OnYUq1Xe_2fGbPb8g/viewform for entry.

Ahead of the 6pm festivities in the lead up to the match, the department has called on fans to remember to bring along a camp chair and blanket to ward off the cold.

Government has previously called on South Africans to rally behind Bafana Bafana as they carry the hopes and pride of the nation onto the field at Mexico City Stadium.

The DSAC said the event brings supporters closer to the energy, pride, and build-up around the beautiful game.

"Deputy Minister Mabe will be joined by the Bafana Legends with featured artist performances, spot prizes, and supporter experiences designed to bring people together around the excitement of match day. The first 300 fans to arrive will receive a soft drink voucher, with additional spot prizes during the event. HONOR, along with the Department of Sport, Arts Culture and Gauteng Tourism, have also partnered to ensure fan safety and security during the watch party events," said the department.

Freedom Park

Freedom Park Heritage Site in Pretoria will also host the live screening of the match. Enry is free and fans can bring along picnic baskets while also enjoying the match atmosphere together on a large outdoor screen. No alcohol will be allowed.

Food, snacks and refreshments will also be available for purchase at the venue.

In a post on social media platform X, Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Gayton McKenzie said the presence of Bafana Bafana at the World Cup "speaks about your winning mentality."

"Never forget that you have already made your nation proud, you have 60 million supporters cheering & praying for victory, go get them @ Bafana Bafana! " he said.

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Meanwhile, Acting Government Spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said the national soccer team continues to demonstrate determination, discipline and the fighting spirit that defines South Africa.

READ | Go Bafana Bafana!