South Africa: Renowned TB Researcher Recognised With Prestigious National Honour

Global leader in tuberculosis (TB) research Professor Keertan Dheda has been awarded the Order of Mapungubwe from President Cyril Ramaphosa. The award recognises his ongoing efforts to reduce the TB burden in vulnerable communities in the country and around the world.

Professor Dheda is one of two University of Cape Town (UCT) scholars who received the prestigious award. Professor Karen Sliwa-Hahnle, a world-renowned clinical cardiologist, also received the accolade this year. The Order of Mapungubwe is the highest civilian national order and is presented to citizens who have achieved excellence and made international impact in various disciplines.

"Receiving the Order of Mapungubwe is a tremendous honour and one that I accept with deep gratitude and humility. It recognises many years of work dedicated to improving health outcomes in South Africa and beyond," said Dheda, the director of the Centre for Lung Infection and Immunity, based at the UCT Lung Institute. "It also offers a moment to reflect on the support of family, colleagues and mentors who have been part of the journey. I continue to benefit from the guidance and wisdom of mentors who inspire and challenge me, even at this stage of my career."

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Dheda has spent the past two decades influencing policy both locally and abroad. One of his and his team's most noteworthy contributions to the field of TB research was a landmark trial that catalysed the World Health Organization's first guideline on when and how to use urine TB lipoarabinomannan. The team is also renowned for revolutionising active case finding - a model that brings TB screening and diagnosis to the community, rather than waiting for patients to self-report their symptoms to healthcare facilities. Using battery-operated DNA diagnostics, the scalable approach has already screened over 150 000 people across four countries.

Making a meaningful difference through science

TB remains one of the world's leading infectious-disease killers and the leading cause of death in South Africa. Dheda said the disease has a profound impact on families, communities and the country's economy. Therefore, making a meaningful difference to people's lives through science and reducing the enormous burden of disease by coming up with better diagnostic tools, effective vaccines and ways to detect the disease as early as possible has been the driving force behind his work to date.

"This platform is helping us address one of the biggest challenges in TB vaccine development."

He sees this award as a recognition of two major areas of his work. The first, he explained, is for his research, which aims to improve the diagnosis and detection of TB, particularly through active case finding strategies and rigorous clinical trials designed to identify approaches that have impact on patient outcomes. The second, he added, is his commitment to developing the world's first human lung challenge model for TB using live Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) directly in the human lung.

"This platform is helping us address one of the biggest challenges in TB vaccine development: the lack of a reliable correlate of protection. Ultimately, the goal is to accelerate vaccine development, identify the most promising vaccine candidates to bring us closer to eliminate TB," Dheda said.

Reducing the burden of disease

And massive inroads have already been made. Dheda said he is excited about the new advancements in TB research that are currently under way. He said new technologies are creating unprecedented opportunities to detect TB earlier and find patients who would otherwise be missed to develop better vaccines.

"If we can combine innovative diagnostics with effective prevention strategies, we have a real opportunity to substantially reduce the burden of TB in South Africa and globally," he said.

"South Africa can continue to produce world-class science and innovation with global impact."

But what's needed is a sustained investment in science.

"I hope that this award also highlights the importance of continued investment in scientific research and nurturing next generation of African scientists," he said. "At a time when research funding is increasingly constrained, this award also serves as a reminder that South Africa can continue to produce world-class science and innovation with global impact. Sustained investment in science remains one of the most powerful ways to improve health, strengthen economies and address challenges facing society."

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A reflection of others

While this award carries his name, Dheda said it reflects the work of many colleagues, students and mentors over the years.

"Science is rarely an individual endeavour. I have been privileged to work with outstanding colleagues at UCT, the Lung Institute and numerous national and international partners. From community health workers, to drivers, nurses, clinicians, laboratory scientists, data teams and students - each contribution has been essential," he said.

"Above all, the patients and communities we serve remind us why the work matters and why we must continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible."