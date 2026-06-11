Africa: Cape Town Marathon Earns Historic World Major Status for Africa

Africa has secured a historic place on marathon running's biggest stage, with the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon officially confirmed as the first Abbott World Marathon Major to be hosted on the continent.

Following the successful staging of the 2026 race on 24 May, the event passed the second and final phase of the Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) assessment process, earning its place as the eighth member of the elite global series.

Cape Town now joins an exclusive group of host cities that includes Tokyo, Boston, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago and New York.

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The achievement marks a significant milestone for African road running, bringing one of the sport's most prestigious accolades to a continent that has long produced many of the world's greatest distance runners.

For decades, African athletes have dominated long-distance running, producing around 80% of the world's top 50 elite marathon runners. Yet despite the continent's unrivalled success in the sport, Africa had never hosted one of the world's premier marathon events.

The achievement follows a five-year journey that began in 2021 when the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon was announced as an Abbott World Marathon Majors Candidate Race.

The formal evaluation process started in 2022, with the race undergoing detailed annual assessments against the organisation's rigorous standards for operations, organisation and athlete experience.

A major breakthrough came in 2024 when the event attracted a record 20 000 marathon entries and produced course records in both the men's and women's races. South African athlete Glenrose Xaba also set a new national marathon record of 2:22:22, helping the race successfully complete the first stage of the candidacy process.

The Major's bid faced an unexpected challenge in 2025 when the race was cancelled. However, organisers said the decision reinforced the event's commitment to prioritising safety and human life above all else.

Rather than derailing the campaign, the move strengthened confidence in the marathon's governance and integrity, prompting Abbott World Marathon Majors to extend the evaluation period.

Everything hinged on the successful staging of the 2026 race on 24 May.

The event delivered on expectations, attracting global attention with the participation of marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge in his first official marathon on African soil. The race subsequently passed the second and final stage of its assessment, securing its place among the world's most celebrated marathons.

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Organisers estimate that the event could contribute about R800 million to the economy, while also creating opportunities for tourism, investment and sports development.

Importantly, the organisers have committed two-thirds of race entries to African participants, ensuring that the continent's runners have greater access to one of the sport's most sought-after events.

The first official Abbott World Marathon Major on African soil is scheduled to take place in Cape Town on 23 May 2027.

For South Africa, home to the Comrades Marathon and now Africa's first World Marathon Major, the achievement represents another landmark moment in the country's rich distance-running history and further cements its reputation as a leading destination for global road running.