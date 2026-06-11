Africa: Communiqué of the African Union Commission On the Escalation of Tensions in the Middle East

11 June 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The African Union (AU) Commission expresses its deep concern over the renewed escalation of hostilities between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and advancing a peaceful resolution.

The Commission believes that these developments risk further destabilising an already fragile situation and threaten international peace and security.

The Commission calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from actions that could lead to further escalation, and recommit to dialogue and diplomacy as the only sustainable path to resolving differences.

The Commission has consistently underscored that continued instability in the Gulf region carries significant implications for Africa, including disruptions to global energy markets, increased transportation and commodity costs, and adverse effects on economic growth, trade, and development across the continent.

The African Union Commission reaffirms its support for all diplomatic initiatives aimed at de-escalation and urges the international community to intensify efforts towards a peaceful and negotiated settlement in the interest of regional and global stability.

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