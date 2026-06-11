Namibia: Murder Accused Allegedly Laundered Money Through Grandmother's Bank Account

Murder accused Petrus Shikwaya (22) allegedly laundered money through his grandmother's bank account, the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court heard during his bail hearing on Wednesday.

The allegation surfaced during a cross-examination by prosecutor Yukai Kangira, who questioned Shikwaya about his relationship with Hilma Uutsi (65).

Shikwaya is one of six men accused of orchestrating and carrying out the attack on Ondangwa control prosecutor Justine Shiweda in October last year.

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The state alleged that the attack was coordinated by Shikwaya's uncle, Abner Mateus, while he was in police custody.

Shiweda (32) was shot seven times and attacked with a corrosive substance during the incident.

She died due to her injuries in February this year.

During the proceedings, Kangira questioned Shikwaya about what she described as countless transactions between his personal and business bank accounts and Uutsi's account.

"Do you have any business with Hilma Uutsi? Are you in control of Hilma Uutsi's bank account? There are countless transactions from your personal bank account and from your business account to Hilma Uutsi's account," Kangira told the court.

The prosecutor did not disclose the amounts involved.

Shikwaya denied sending money to his grandmother, claiming instead that Uutsi transferred funds to him to purchase stock for a business she operates at Otjinene in the Omaheke region.

"She sent me money to buy stock for her business she runs at Otjinene. I never sent money to her," he testified.

Kangira challenged his explanation, accusing him of being untruthful.

"You are not telling this court the truth. You laundered money through Hilma Uutsi's bank account," she alleged.

The prosecutor further accused Shikwaya of receiving N$3 800 from Petrus Shimuningeni on 9 September last year.

This is the day Shikwaya allegedly bought the acid that was used to kill Shiweda.

Kangira said Shikwaya also collected N$35 000 from Nelson Kazombiaze, who is a co-accused of Mateus in a separate criminal matter, CR52/11/2022.

According to Kangira, Kazombiaze is linked to the case that allegedly motivated the attack on Shiweda.

However, Shikwaya's lawyer, Murray Shikongo, objected to the line of questioning, arguing that it was unrelated to the charges currently before the court.

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"I am flabbergasted that this is mentioned. How is it relevant to this case? The applicant must be made to answer to facts, not assumptions. It is not fair for him to respond to cases where he is not a party," Shikongo argued.

The exchange escalated into a verbal confrontation between the defence and prosecution, with Kangira suggesting that Shikongo's conduct amounted to contempt of court.

Magistrate Kaeren Kleopas intervened and adjourned proceedings, reprimanding both lawyers for their conduct.

The magistrate remarked that the attorneys had turned the courtroom into a "circus" and urged them to maintain the decorum and dignity of the court.

The bail hearing continues on Thursday.