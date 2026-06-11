Namibia: Police Reservist Shot At Oshakati

11 June 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A female police reservist (35) was allegedly shot by an unknown person at her home at Oshakati on Tuesday morning.

Oshana regional police commander commissioner Andreas Shilelo has confirmed the incident and identified the victim as Ndapewoshali Shitenya.

According to Shilelo, the shooting occurred between 09h00 and 10h00 while Shitenya was inside the living room of her house.

"The suspect has not yet been arrested and we are searching for the person responsible. The shooting took place in the victim's living room," Shilelo says.

He adds that the victim informed investigators that she did not know the suspect.

"We are investigating to establish the identity of the suspect. Based on the victim's account, the person entered the house and shot her," he adds.

Shilelo says the victim remains in critical condition at Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

The police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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