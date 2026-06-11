Namibia/South Africa: Essential Tips for Enjoying the FIFA World Cup Opening Match

Across the region, various venues will be hosting watch parties for the opening match of the Fifa World Cup when Bafana Bafana plays against Mexico.

Watching the opening match at a fan park, restaurant, tavern, or sport bar can be an exciting experience, but a little preparation can make the night more enjoyable and safer.

Here are some practical tips for people heading out to watch the game:

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Dress for the weather: Winter evenings can become extremely cold in many parts of southern Africa. Wear warm layers, a jacket, comfortable shoes and consider taking a beanie, scarf, and gloves if temperatures are expected to drop.

Charge your phone and carry a power bank: A fully charged phone is essential in case you need to contact family, call for transport, or deal with an emergency. A portable power bank can keep your device running if you're out for several hours.

Plan your transport before kick-off: Decide how you're getting home before the match starts. If using ride-hailing services or designated drivers, book in advance or have backup options ready to avoid being stranded after the game.

Share your location with someone you trust: Let a friend or family member know where you'll be watching and when you expect to return home. Live location sharing can provide extra peace of mind.

Arrive early: Popular venues often fill up quickly. Arriving ahead of kick-off helps you secure a good viewing spot and avoid large crowds at the entrance.

Keep valuables out of sight: Carry only what you need and avoid displaying expensive jewellery, large amounts of cash, or the latest gadgets. Use zipped bags or pockets and keep belongings close to you.

Drink responsibly: If you're consuming alcohol, pace yourself and alternate with water. Being aware of your surroundings is much easier when you stay in control.

Never leave your drink unattended: Whether alcoholic or not, always keep your beverage with you and avoid accepting drinks from strangers unless you watched them being prepared.

Stay hydrated and eat beforehand: Long matches and celebrations can be tiring. Having a proper meal and drinking enough water helps maintain your energy levels.

Know your emergency contacts: Save important numbers such as local emergency services, your transport provider and a trusted family member before leaving home.

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Travel in groups where possible: There's safety in numbers. If you're meeting friends, leave together and avoid walking alone in unfamiliar areas late at night.

Park in well-lit areas: If driving, choose secure parking with attendants where possible and avoid leaving valuables visible inside your vehicle.

Be respectful of rival supporters: Football passion can run high. Celebrate responsibly, avoid confrontations and don't engage with people looking to start arguments or fights.

Have some cash and card options: Some vendors or parking areas may not accept card payments, while others may be cashless. Having both payment methods provides flexibility.

Know your exit routes: When you arrive at the venue, identify emergency exits and the quickest way out should the area become overcrowded or an incident occur.

Protect your personal information: When connecting to public Wi-Fi, avoid accessing sensitive banking or personal accounts unless necessary. Mobile data is often the safer option.

Look out for one another: If you're with friends, check in throughout the evening and make sure everyone gets home safely. Agree on a meeting point in case anyone gets separated.

A memorable opening match is about more than the football.

Planning, staying aware of your surroundings and making sensible choices can help ensure the experience remains enjoyable from kick-off to the final whistle. - IOL