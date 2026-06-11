Uganda: UCAA Sends Strong Warning to Traffickers After Handover of Seized Wildlife Contraband At Entebbe Airport

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has warned wildlife traffickers and other criminal networks against using Entebbe International Airport as a transit route for illegal wildlife products.

According to UCAA, the airport's surveillance and enforcement systems remain capable of detecting and intercepting prohibited items.

The warning follows the recent handover of 8,857.84 kilogrammes of confiscated wildlife products by Aviation Police to the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), a stockpile that had been secured following joint operations involving UWA and other security agencies over the years.

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Commenting on the development, UCAA spokesperson Vianney Luggya said the handover demonstrated the effectiveness of the security, screening and enforcement mechanisms operating at Uganda's main international gateway.

"This handover is a testament to the effectiveness of the security, screening and enforcement mechanisms in place at Entebbe International Airport to detect and intercept prohibited and illegally trafficked items," Luggya said.

According to him, the successful interception and preservation of the exhibits also reflects the strong collaboration among government agencies charged with protecting Uganda's borders and combating transnational crime.

"It demonstrates the strong collaboration among the various government agencies responsible for safeguarding Uganda's borders and protecting global wildlife resources," he added.

Luggya warned that authorities remain vigilant against individuals and organised criminal groups involved in wildlife trafficking and other illicit activities.

"We wish to caution all individuals and criminal networks that may intend to use Entebbe International Airport as a transit point for illegal wildlife products or any other prohibited items that such attempts will be detected and dealt with in accordance with the law," he said.

"The airport's surveillance, screening and enforcement systems remain robust, and offenders will face the full force of the law."

The remarks come after Aviation Police handed over wildlife exhibits weighing more than 8.8 tonnes to UWA on June 5. The exhibits included ivory, pangolin scales, rhino horns, hippopotamus teeth, skins, lion teeth and ostrich eggshells, some of which had been concealed in containers labelled as shea butter in an attempt to evade detection.

Authorities have previously attributed improvements in the fight against wildlife trafficking to enhanced screening measures at Entebbe International Airport, including the deployment of a canine unit and strengthened cooperation among security and enforcement agencies.

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UCAA says such measures will continue to be reinforced to ensure that Entebbe International Airport is not exploited as a corridor for illegal wildlife trade and other prohibited activities.