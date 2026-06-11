Uganda: Armoured Division Commander Says UPDF Support to Buddu FC Aims to Strengthen Civil-Military Relations

The Commander of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) Armoured Division, Brig. Gen. Pande Kajuba, has said the military's support to Buddu FC is aimed at strengthening civil-military relations, promoting partnerships and demonstrating solidarity with the communities the UPDF serves.

Kajuba made the remarks while handing over a donation of Shs 1 million and 20 cartons of bottled water to Buddu FC as the team intensifies preparations for the forthcoming Masaza Cup tournament.

The donation was made by the UPDF Armoured Division as part of efforts to support community initiatives and foster closer cooperation between the military and the public.

"We made this contribution to strengthen our civil-military relations, promote partnership, and demonstrate togetherness with the people we serve," he said.

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Brig. Gen. Kajuba emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties between the UPDF and local communities, noting that such partnerships contribute to social cohesion and mutual understanding.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the team, the Pokino of Buddu, Jude Muleke, expressed gratitude to the UPDF and the Armoured Division for supporting sports development in the region.

Muleke said sports play a vital role in uniting communities and commended the military for recognising the importance of investing in local sporting activities.

He noted that the support would boost the team's preparations ahead of the Masaza Cup tournament and further strengthen the relationship between the people of Buddu and the UPDF.

Buddu FC Team Manager, Sostus Segawa, also thanked Brig. Gen. Kajuba and the entire UPDF fraternity for their continued support towards sports development.

Segawa praised the professionalism and discipline of the UPDF and acknowledged the security support regularly provided by the force during football matches and other sporting events.

"The Armoured Division Commander has consistently supported sporting activities, and we appreciate the security and cooperation the UPDF provides during football events," he said.

In a related development, the Armoured Division football team emerged victorious over Katwe FC during a friendly match played over the weekend, lifting the tournament trophy.

The event was attended by senior and junior UPDF officers, among others.