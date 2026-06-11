Tanzania Readies for the Continental Energy Summit in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — TANZANIA is set to host energy stakeholders from across Africa and beyond during the second edition of the New African Dimension of Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition 2026 (NADOGCE26), scheduled to take place in Zanzibar from July 25 to 27, 2026.

Held under the theme "Bridging the Oil, Gas and Clean Energy Sectors for Africa's Future," the three-day conference will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, development partners, engineers and young professionals to discuss the future of Africa's energy sector.

The event is being organized by the "Young Africans Petroleum Association (YAPA)" in partnership with government ministries, energy institutions and industry stakeholders.

According to the organizers, the conference aims to provide a continental platform for dialogue, investment promotion and collaboration across Africa's oil, gas and clean energy sectors, at a time when many countries are seeking to balance energy security, economic growth and climate commitments.

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The conference agenda will focus on strengthening cooperation between the hydrocarbon industry and emerging clean energy technologies, while exploring practical pathways for Africa's energy transition.

Discussions are expected to cover investment opportunities in oil and natural gas projects, renewable energy integration, carbon reduction strategies, sustainable energy development and policy frameworks that support long-term sector growth.

Organizers say the event will also provide a platform for governments and private sector players to showcase projects, exchange technological innovations and explore cross-border partnerships aimed at expanding access to reliable and affordable energy.

A key feature of the conference will be the engagement of young professionals and engineers, who will participate in discussions on industry trends, innovation and policy development.

The event is expected to attract participants from across the continent, positioning Tanzania as a hub for regional energy dialogue and conference tourism.

Among the anticipated outcomes are increased investment in the energy sector, strengthened public-private partnerships, enhanced regional cooperation, technology exchange and the development of policy recommendations to support a balanced and sustainable energy transition in Africa.

The conference will also seek to raise awareness on climate change and build capacity among stakeholders involved in the development of Africa's energy resources.

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As Africa continues to navigate growing energy demand alongside global decarbonisation efforts, NADOGCE26 is expected to provide an important forum for shaping the continent's energy future while promoting collaboration between traditional and emerging energy sectors.