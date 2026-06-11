Tanzania: Tarura Completes Key Mtwara Bridge, Ends Flood Isolation

Mtwara — The Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) has completed the construction of a 21-metre bridge under the RISE project, bringing an end to years of disruption caused by seasonal flooding.

The bridge, which is located along the Chekereni-Mkonye-Nambela road in Kitele Ward, was implemented under the Road Improvement and Safety Enhancement (RISE) programme's bottleneck removal initiative. Construction began in April 2024 and was completed in November 2025.

During his tour to inspect various RISE projects, Eng Khatibu Nunu, the TARURA manager responsible for Mtwara District, said the bridge is a vital link supporting both economic and social activities in the area.

He said the predominantly agricultural community relies on cashew nut and sesame farming, adding that transport challenges were especially severe during harvest seasons when heavy trucks struggled to move produce from farms and storage points to primary cooperative societies.

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According to him, there used to be serious access challenges for vehicles transporting produce from farms and warehouses to cooperative societies during peak harvest periods.

Therefore, he noted that the bridge will significantly improve access to health services, making it easier for residents to reach Kitele Health Centre and nearby facilities.

Residents have welcomed the project, saying it has ended years of hardship, particularly during the rainy season when the previous crossing point often became impassable.

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Chekereni resident Jema Mchewa said the old structure was too narrow for vehicles and frequently overflowed during floods, posing risks to users.

Another resident, Saidi Issa Mpunga, expressed gratitude to the government, saying access to hospitals had been extremely difficult, especially when patients had to be carried across flooded sections.

"There were serious challenges, especially when going to hospital. During floods, we had to carry patients across to reach the other side," he said.

Residents said the bridge reflects the government's commitment to addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges and improving livelihoods.

"We used to suffer as students, pregnant women, and the entire community. Today, we have a strong bridge that has liberated us. We sincerely thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan for listening and bringing us this development," a resident added.