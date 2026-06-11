Tanzania: Tmda Strengthens Drug Safety Oversight in Fight Against Counterfeit Medicines

Dodoma — IN a move to safeguard public health and improve healthcare delivery, the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority has pledged stronger regulatory action against substandard and counterfeit medicines.

The assurance was made during a parliamentary study tour held on Wednesday in Dodoma, where committee members were introduced to the operations of the authority under the Ministry of Health Ministry of Health Tanzania.

During the engagement, Deputy Minister for Health Dr Florence Samizi said the government has been increasing investment in modern laboratory equipment, advanced testing technologies, and specialised expertise to identify and block unsafe medicines before they reach consumers.

She noted that these improvements have strengthened TMDA's ability to regulate the quality of medicines and medical devices circulating in the country, ensuring that the public accesses safe, effective, and quality health products.

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"The government will continue strengthening regulatory systems for medicines and medical devices to ensure the health and safety of Tanzanians is protected," she said.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and HIV/AIDS Dr Johannes Lukumay commended TMDA for its continued efforts to safeguard the quality and safety of medicines and medical equipment in the country.

He called for further government investment in infrastructure and technical capacity to enhance the detection of substandard medicines, counterfeit products, and unsafe medical devices.

He said such measures would strengthen public confidence in the health system and ensure that all medical products meet required standards.