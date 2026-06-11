Tanzania: Govt Unveils Sh86.3tr 2026/27 Development Plan

11 June 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dodoma — THE government has unveiled an ambitious Sh86.3trn National Development Plan for the 2026/27, prioritising job creation, inclusive economic growth, and strategic investments as part of Tanzania's long-term transformation agenda under Vision 2050.

Prof Kitila Mkumbo, State Minister, President's Office (Planning and Investment), presented the state of the economy eeport for 2025 alongside the 2026/27 national development plan in Dodoma, saying the plan marks the first year of implementing the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan (2026/27-2030/31).

"Themed, transformation for inclusive economic growth and employment creation, it lays the foundation for achieving the country's long-term development goals to 2050," according to the Minister.

Prof Mkumbo outlined five national priority areas for the 2026/27 fiscal year which includes strengthening governance, democracy, peace and stability, building a competitive and inclusive economy, enhancing human capital and social development, promoting environmental conservation and climate resilience, and advancing key enablers such as energy, transport infrastructure, research, innovation and digital transformation.

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Prof Mkumbo said the implementation will begin with 38 flagship projects drawn from seven major transformational programmes under the plan.

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These include the Bagamoyo Marine Eco-City and Integrated Transport Corridor, the Mchuchuma Coal and Liganga Iron Complex, the National Irrigation and Agro-Processing Transformation Programme, the Dodoma Rare Minerals Technology and Processing Hub, the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing Plant in Lindi, the Great Lakes Industrial and Blue Economy Hub, and the Integrated Urban Development Programme.

According to the plan, total implementation costs for 2026/27 are estimated at Sh86.3trn, representing 18.1 per cent of the Sh477.7trn required for the full Fourth Five-Year Development Plan.

Prof Mkumbo added that the private sector is expected to play a leading role, contributing Sh60.1trn, about 70 per cent of total investment needs, while the public sector will provide Sh26.2trn, including Sh5.5trn from public corporations. The government will directly finance Sh20.8trn through the national budget.

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