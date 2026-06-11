Tanzania: Jkci Successfully Performs CABG Surgery On Six Tanzanian Patients

Dar es Salaam — THE Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) has marked another milestone in Tanzania's healthcare sector after successfully performing Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery on six Tanzanian patients during its second specialized cardiac surgery camp held this week.

Speaking on the implementation of the national health budget, Dr Peter Kisenge, Director of JKCI, said the institute has officially begun implementing several development initiatives aimed at strengthening cardiovascular care services and preparing to serve both Tanzanians and international visitors expected during the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Dr Kisenge noted that JKCI is advancing plans to become one of Africa's leading centers for specialized cardiac care. Future services are expected to include heart and blood vessel transplantation, advanced treatment of coronary artery diseases using cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive diagnosis and treatment of cardiac electrical disorders.

He added that the health budget implementation strategy also seeks to promote medical tourism by ensuring that both local and international patients can access high-quality healthcare services within Tanzania.

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According to JKCI, the average cost of heart bypass surgery in Tanzania is approximately 15m/-, compared to around 45m for patients seeking similar treatment in India, making local treatment significantly more affordable.

Cardiac surgeon Dr Angela Muhozi attributed the success of the surgical camp to close collaboration between JKCI specialists and Dr Upendra Bhalerao from Jaslok Hospital. Dr Bhalerao not only participated in patient care but also helped build the capacity of Tanzanian doctors by sharing modern cardiac surgery techniques and international best practices.

Dr Priyank Punatar, nephrology specialist and Director of Health & Wellness Companion Ltd, said the organization firmly believes that every Tanzanian deserves access to international-standard healthcare without having to travel abroad.

He described the successful completion of the second CABG surgery camp as an important achievement that reflects the growing partnership between local and international medical experts.

"Our mission remains clear--to bridge world-class healthcare services with the needs of Tanzanians by bringing advanced medical technologies, modern treatment approaches, and internationally recognized specialists directly to Tanzania," Dr Punatar said.

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He added that the success of the second cardiac surgery camp is not the end of the journey but another significant step toward improving healthcare services nationwide. More specialized medical camps, international experts, and innovative healthcare solutions are planned for the remainder of the year.

Nursing Officer Hania Bwahama said the achievement demonstrates JKCI's commitment to providing healthcare services that meet international standards and ensuring Tanzanians can receive high-quality treatment without leaving the country.

JKCI has announced plans to organize additional specialist medical camps throughout the year to expand access to cardiac treatment and support Tanzania's ambition of becoming a leading healthcare hub in Africa.

The institute also expressed gratitude to the Government of Tanzania under the leadership of Samia Suluhu Hassan for continued investment in the health sector and for creating an environment that supports the delivery of modern healthcare services across the country.