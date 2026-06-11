Tanzania: Veteran Actor Mzee Onyango Passes Away in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — THE film industry in Tanzania has suffered a major loss following the death of veteran actor, Issa Joseph, popularly known as Mzee Onyango, who passed away on the night of June 11, 2026.

Mzee Onyango died at the Lugalo Military Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he had been receiving treatment after a prolonged illness.

Speaking to journalists, the deceased's son, Joshua Joseph Issa, confirmed that his father passed away at around 8:00 p.m. while admitted to the hospital.

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He said the family had received the news with deep sorrow and is currently holding meetings to prepare for the funeral arrangements.

The family home is located in the Kawe area, near the Lugalo Golf Course in Dar es Salaam, where relatives, friends, and well-wishers have been gathering to offer condolences.

Joshua added that an official announcement regarding the funeral schedule and burial arrangements will be made once the family completes the necessary preparations.

Meanwhile, the late actor's close friend and longtime colleague, Mahmood Marijebi, expressed deep sadness upon receiving news of Mzee Onyango's passing.

He described him as one of the artists who made a significant contribution to the growth and development of Tanzania's film industry.

Mzee Onyango's death leaves a significant gap in the country's arts and entertainment sector.

He will be remembered for his numerous performances and contributions that touched the lives of many Tanzanians over the years.