Tanzania: Govt - Organic Waste Recycling to Boost Green Economy

Dodoma — THE government is pushing for local and international investors to channel resources into organic waste recycling initiatives as part of wider efforts to strengthen environmental protection, improve waste management systems, and advance a circular economy.

The appeal was made by Deputy Minister in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Reuben Kwagilwa, during discussions with a delegation from Bulgaria-based Biotech 22 Ltd, a company specialising in organic waste recycling technologies.

During the meeting, the investors presented a proposal for a project that would use advanced technology to convert organic waste into raw materials for fertilizer production while also supporting broader environmental conservation efforts.

Mr Kwagilwa said stakeholders play a vital role in addressing the growing challenge of organic waste, noting that effective recycling systems help keep the environment clean and reduce waste accumulation in residential areas and urban centres.

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He commended the investors for introducing the initiative, saying it would not only strengthen environmental protection but also create economic value from waste through productive reuse.

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The Deputy Minister added that converting waste into useful products supports sustainable development and opens new opportunities in agriculture and green investment sectors.

He further encouraged the investors to collaborate closely with institutions under the Vice-President's Office, including the National Environment Management Council (NEMC), the National Carbon Monitoring Centre (NCMC), and the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), to obtain regulatory guidance and facilitate smooth project implementation.

The proposed initiative aligns with government efforts to promote environmentally sustainable technologies and improve waste management systems nationwide.