Tanzania's Income Per Person Soars By 7.4 Percent Amid Growth in Productive Activities

Dodoma — TANZANIA'S average income per person increased by 7.4 percent in 2025, reflecting continued economic growth and expanding productive activities across the country, the government announced today, June 11, 2026 in Dodoma.

Presenting the State of the Economy Report for 2025 and the National Development Plan for 2026/27 in Parliament, the Minister of State in the President's Office (Planning and Investment), Prof Kitila Mkumbo, said per capita income rose to 3.54m/- (approximately 1,390 US dollars) in 2025, up from 3.30 million shillings (1,264 US dollars) recorded in 2024.

"The average per capita income increased by 7.4 percent in 2025 compared to the previous year," Prof Mkumbo told lawmakers.

The increase comes as Tanzania's economy continues to expand, with real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growing by 5.9 percent in 2025, compared to 5.6 percent in 2024, based on updated national accounts using 2019 as the benchmark year.

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According to the report, the country's GDP at 2019 constant prices reached 234.1tri/- (91.8bn US dollars) in 2025, up from 212.0tri/- (81.2bn US dollars) in 2024.

Prof Mkumbo said the positive performance demonstrates the strengthening foundations of Tanzania's economy and its capacity to support higher levels of production, investment and household incomes.

He noted that the rise in per capita income is one of the key indicators used to assess economic development and improvements in citizens' welfare.

The government expects economic growth to accelerate further in 2026, supported by ongoing investments in infrastructure, energy, industrial development and private sector expansion.