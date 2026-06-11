Tanzania Film Board Endorses Season Two of Guardians of the Peak

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Film Board has officially endorsed the second season of Guardians of the Peak, a documentary series aimed at promoting environmental conservation, sustainable tourism, and clean energy through film.

The endorsement was announced during the launch of the documentary's Season Two trailer at the East Africa Commercial and Logistics Center in Dar es Salaam.

The event brought together stakeholders from the film, tourism, and cultural sectors alongside the documentary's producers.

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The ceremony was officiated by Dr Gervas Kasiga, who praised the producers for their efforts in showcasing Tanzania and its tourism attractions, particularly Mount Kilimanjaro, through the film industry.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Rajabu Amir, President of the Tanzania Film Federation; Xing Lijun; and Alexander Evstigneev.

Produced by Ram Films Company in collaboration with the Tanzania Film Board, Guardians of the Peak seeks to educate communities and students on environmental protection while highlighting Tanzania's tourism potential through cinematic storytelling.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Kasiga also thanked the project's sponsors and media organizations for their continued support.

He called on institutions, organizations, and stakeholders to strengthen partnerships that advance environmental education, tourism promotion through film, and the adoption of clean energy solutions across Tanzania.

Meanwhile, Ram Ally emphasized the documentary's educational value, noting its significant contribution to raising awareness about environmental conservation among students and the wider public.

He further highlighted that the collaboration between Tanzania and China in producing the documentary is helping promote tourism, culture, and the Kiswahili language on the international stage while showcasing Tanzania's unique attractions to global audiences.

The second season of Guardians of the Peak is expected to further strengthen cultural and tourism ties between Tanzania and China while encouraging environmental stewardship through the power of film.