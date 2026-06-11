Tanzania: Agl Tanzania Successfully Implemented 'Plastic-Less' Initiative to Promote Sustainability and Community Impact

Dar es Salaam — Africa Global Logistic (AGL) successfully implemented its "Plastic-Less" initiative as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible resource management. The initiative aimed to reduce the use of single-use plastic water bottles within the organization by promoting practical and sustainable alternatives rather than eliminating plastics.

As part of this effort, reusable water bottles were distributed to all employees for use during daily activities and meetings. This significantly reduced reliance on disposable plastic bottles. To further support the transition, water dispensers were installed in boardrooms alongside existing dispensers across departments, allowing employees to conveniently refill their bottles whenever needed. For visitors, glassware will be provided, and these will be cleaned and sanitized using a dishwasher to ensure proper hygiene standards.

Speaking on the meeting, the Legal Manager of AGL, Angeline Mtulia said Sustainability is their corporate commitment and it is their responsibility to share with their employees for their future generations.

"Through the 'Plastic-Less' initiative, we have shown that simple behavioral changes, supported by the right infrastructure and community partnerships which deliver meaningful environmental and social impact,"she said.

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The effectiveness of the project will be continuously monitored. The company's safety department will track and report on plastic usage, comparing data from before and after the implementation of the initiative. This will help assess how much impact the shift to reusable bottles is having on reducing plastic waste.

The official launch took place on June 5th, in alignment with global climate action efforts under the theme "Act Now for the Climate." On this day, employees gathered at the company grounds, each carrying their reusable water bottle. The QHSE team provided an overview of the initiative, explaining its objectives and outlining how employees could actively contribute to its success.

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Awareness sessions on waste management and environmental conservation were also conducted during the launch. A recycling group known as The Recyclers played a key role by educating staff on the negative environmental effects of plastic usage, particularly the long-term impact of improper disposal. They emphasized that even small behavioral changes can lead to significant environmental benefits over time.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, AGL through its sister company EALS extended its environmental efforts to the surrounding community by visiting Mabibo Secondary School reinforcing the existing relationship with the school after the construction of toilets and an equipped library in 2025. During this visit, the company donated 12 dustbins, 3 CO2 (9kg) fire extinguishers, 24 ABC (9kg) fire extinguisher and one manual siren fire alarm, all of which had been serviced and prepared for use.

The visit proved to be highly productive and impactful. Students were enthusiastic and actively participated in the sessions. The Recyclers group educated them on the harmful effects of plastic use, especially the consequences of disposing off waste carelessly and randomly. They also taught students proper waste management practices using the newly donated dustbins, which were clearly labeled to separate food waste, plastic waste, and general waste. This labeling system helped students understand how to dispose of waste correctly and responsibly.

The visit also reinforced an already existing relationship between the school and safety authorities. It was noted that the school maintained close collaboration with the fire department, which regularly provided students with training on fire safety. This included guidance on procedures to follow in case of fire outbreaks and how to handle different types of fires effectively.

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Recognizing the importance of both environmental management and safety in a school environment with a large student population, AGL and EALS strengthened these efforts by providing sufficient fire extinguishers and dustbins to meet the school's needs. These contributions ensured that the school was better equipped to manage both waste and emergency situations.

Overall, the "Plastic-Less" initiative achieved positive outcomes both within the organization and in the wider community. Employees adopted more sustainable practices, while students gained practical knowledge on environmental conservation and safety.

Through this initiative, AGL demonstrated its strong commitment to sustainable development goals, particularly in environmental protection. By combining internal action with community engagement, the company successfully fostered a culture of responsibility, awareness, and sustainability for both present and future generations.