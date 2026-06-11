Tanzania, Slovakia Deepen Economic Ties With Business Forum in Dar

11 June 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania and Slovakia are stepping up diplomatic and economic engagement this week as Slovakia's top diplomat arrives with a delegation of nearly 50 business leaders, ahead of the official launch of a new embassy in Dar es Salaam.

Slovakia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Juraj Blanár, arrived on Wednesday for a two-day working visit focused on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and strategic development. He was received at Julius Nyerere International Airport by Tanzania's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, James Milya.

The visit moves into full diplomatic and economic gear when Mr Blanár holds bilateral talks with Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Dr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo. Discussions are expected to focus on tourism, education, scholarship programmes, cybersecurity, trade, and investment cooperation.

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A central feature of the visit will be the Tanzania-Slovakia Business Forum, bringing together companies from both countries to explore investment opportunities, technology transfer, and partnerships in key sectors including renewable energy, agro-processing, and digital innovation.

After which, the two leaders are expected to address a joint press briefing before attending the official launch of Slovakia's Embassy in Dar es Salaam, which began its operations in November last year.

The establishment of the embassy is seen as a signal of both countries' intention to strengthen diplomatic relations and translate political goodwill into concrete economic cooperation.

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