Tanzania: New Digital Empowerment Project Targets Women's Economic Inclusion

Dar es Salaam — MORE than 100,000 women across Tanzania are set to benefit from a three-year initiative aimed at strengthening economic inclusion through digital technology in a programme designed to enhance skills in technology, creativity, and enterprise development.

The project will be implemented by the government in partnership with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and will focus on both practical digital training and the application of technology in economic activities.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Badru Abdunuru, Head of the Women's Department in the Ministry of Social Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, said the initiative will equip women and youth with economic and digital skills and establish a specialised centre for creativity and technology training.

Abdunuru wo was representing the ministry's Permanent Secretary said the centre will serve as a capacity-building hub, providing modern knowledge and practical skills to enable women and young people to participate in the production of goods and services driven by technology.

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"Our goal is to ensure that women, girls, and youth who have been left behind are given the opportunity to fully participate in economic development and the use of technology," he said.

According to him, beyond training, the project will also focus on strengthening systems and policies to identify gaps that limit women's participation and benefits in key development sectors.

It was noted that, through the partnership, the government aims to enhance digital education, expand opportunities in the creative economy, strengthen institutional capacity, and develop digital solutions to improve the livelihoods of women and other vulnerable groups.

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He named the Tengeru Social Development Institute, Rungemba Social Development College, the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT), and the Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organisation (TIRDO) as key institutions expected to play a major role in achieving the programme's objectives.

"These institutions will help build digital skills, develop creativity, strengthen entrepreneurship, and provide women and girls with opportunities to fully participate in science, technology, and the digital economy," he said.

GIZ Resident Director Anne Hahn said the agreement marks a new phase in cooperation aimed at advancing gender equality, technology education, and the empowerment of women and youth in Tanzania.

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She said the project will reach women across different regions, with the goal of increasing their participation in technology-driven economic activities.

"We want to see more women participating in the digital economy and using opportunities offered by modern technologies to improve their lives and contribute to national economic growth," she said.

For her part, Marlene Landes, Head of Relations at the German Embassy in Tanzania and the East African Community, said the initiative aligns with the National Development Vision 2050, which seeks to build a modern economy driven by knowledge, innovation, and technology.

"We are pleased to partner with Tanzania in this area of women's empowerment, and we believe this collaboration will significantly enhance women's participation in the use of technology," she said.