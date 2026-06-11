South Africa: Inside the Box With Dr Andy Gray | How Should the Compounding of Medicines Be Regulated?

opinion

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, with the South African Pharmacy Council, recently announced what was described as a crackdown on a compounding pharmacy. They allege "critical regulatory non-compliance" in relation to the compounding of unregistered medicines. In his latest Inside The Box column, Dr Andy Gray provides some background to the issues at stake, while recognising that some key elements remain contested.

Until the 20th century, medicines dispensed by pharmacists were all compounded (mixed) from raw ingredients, most of which were inorganic chemicals and herbal products. The gilded majolica jars displayed in pharmacies and museums depict the names of those common ingredients, often in Latin. Hence, a jar labelled as "Paraf mol alb" would contain "paraffinum molle album", or white soft paraffin (white petroleum jelly), more commonly known as Vaseline.

The market for finished pharmaceutical products, in the form of modern tablets, capsules and the like, has grown dramatically over the last century. Even so, the need for the preparation of medicines in a pharmacy, from either raw ingredients or existing products, has not entirely disappeared.

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There has always been a need for the preparation of particular products for individual patients in cases where a commercial product does not exist or is not suitable. For example, a pharmacist may be asked to produce an eye drop when no commercial products exist, using an injection as the starting material. Similarly, where a patient is unable to swallow tablets or capsules, an oral liquid preparation may be compounded. In many cases, the preparation is done extemporaneously, meaning that it is done specifically for that patient at a point in time. Such medicines are compounded by pharmacists as part of their usual professional practice in community and hospital pharmacies.

Exceptions, limitations and contestation

Modern medicines regulatory practice is based on the concept of registration or marketing authorisation. This is where a manufacturer is required to provide evidence to the national medicines regulatory authority of the quality, safety and efficacy of a medicine, before it can be sold. However, an exception has been created, allowing for compounding of medicines. In the South African medicines legislation, this is provided by section 14(4) of the Medicines and Related Substances Act (Act 101 of 1965).

The usual approach is described in section 14(1) of the Act, which states that "no person shall sell any medicine ... which is subject to registration by virtue of a declaration published in terms of subsection (2) unless it is registered". The declaration in this regard refers to the call-up notices issued for different pharmacological classifications of medicines since 1967, when the Act came into operation. All pharmacological classifications have now been made subject to registration.

The exception is provided by section 14(4), which states that subsection 14(1) will not apply when a medicine is "compounded in the course of carrying on his or her professional activities by a pharmacist". A similar exception applies to licensed dispensing and compounding practitioners and veterinarians. Two scenarios are envisaged: compounding a preparation in accordance with a prescription for a particular patient, or compounding by a pharmacist for the retail trade.

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However, there are three critical additional restrictions: a compounded medicines shall "not contain any component the sale of which is prohibited by this Act or any component in respect of which an application for registration has been rejected", the compounded medicine "is not or has not been advertised", and the "the active components of such medicine appear in another medicine which has been registered". Thus, unless declared undesirable or never before registered, an active ingredient may be compounded and sold without being registered. A compounded medicine may also not be advertised to the public or to health professionals.

Further details were provided by the General Regulations to the Medicines and Related Substances Act, which were published in 2017. The initial version of those regulations added some additional restrictions, for example restricting the quantity to be compounded to the "quantity that is intended to be used by a patient for not more than 30 consecutive days from the date of compounding". More importantly, sub-regulation 3(3)(a) prohibited compounding that was intended "to circumvent the provisions of section 14 of the Act", the requirement for registration.

Legal challenge

In December 2021, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled in a case brought by The Association of Compounding Pharmacists of South Africa, challenging the regulations. While noting that "[w]hat constitutes pharmacy compounding is not well defined", Judge Norman Manoim ordered that the regulations be redrafted and that a draft guideline on good compounding practice be published. In particular, the judgment recognised the need to clarify what was needed for "anticipatory compounding", where medicines were compounded in anticipation of a prescription or for sale by a pharmacist.

In accordance with the court judgment, amended regulations were published for comment and finalised in 2022, deleting sub-regulation 3(3)(a), and recognising that a pharmacist could "based on the amount of medicine compounded previously for a particular period, compound such medicine in anticipation of supply thereof within such particular period". Lastly, the regulations required that draft guidelines on good compounding practice be published within 6 months, for public comment. These draft guidelines were published for comment in June 2023, but have not been issued in final form. The draft guidelines are no longer accessible on the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) website.

Compounding pharmacies

While the extemporaneous compounding of medicines for individual patients is routinely performed in most community and hospital pharmacies, "anticipatory compounding" has emerged as a speciality practice.

Compounding pharmacies are not recognised as a specific category of pharmacies licensed by the Department of Health and recorded as such by the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC). The current regulations to the Pharmacy Act only recognise community, institutional (hospital), wholesale, manufacturing and consultant pharmacies. The services that each category of pharmacy can deliver are regulated, with both community and institutional pharmacies enabled to perform "compounding, manipulation or preparation of any medicine or scheduled substance". Specialist compounding pharmacies are thus licensed as community pharmacies.

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SAHPRA licenses manufacturers and wholesalers of medicines, not community pharmacies. Section 22C(1)(b) of the Medicines and Related Substances Act states that the Authority "may ... issue to a ... manufacturer, wholesaler or distributor of a medicine ... a licence to manufacture, import, export, act as a wholesaler of or distribute, as the case may be, such medicine ... upon such conditions as to the application of such acceptable quality assurance principles and good manufacturing and distribution practices as the Authority may determine".

Whether a compounding pharmacy, licensed as a community pharmacy, can import active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the purposes of compounding, is contested. It is the API which is responsible for the desired medicinal effect but can also be the cause of adverse events. Inactive excipients are added to produce the final dosage form administered to patients.

The question of quality

As was outlined in a previous column in this series, patients are assured of the quality of medicines on the South African market by virtue of their registration by SAHPRA and compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards by licensed manufacturers. Compounded medicines are an exception to the rule - they are unregistered, and their preparation is not subject to GMP.

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In the case of medicines compounded for individual patients, the risk is more manageable. Where larger quantities are prepared in anticipation of demand, and in particular where sterile preparations such as injections are made, the risks may be greater.

Equally, there is a need to ensure that APIs used for manufacturing or compounding medicines are of acceptable quality. A draft guideline on post-importation testing, published by SAHPRA for comment in May 2026, applies to all imported APIs.

Following a major incident in the United States, where contaminated compounded corticosteroid injections resulted in a number of serious fungal infections, US law was amended in 2013 to create a new category of outsourcing facilities regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), not by state pharmacy boards. State pharmacy boards were not considered to have the capacity to effectively regulate large scale compounding, especially for higher risk sterile preparations.

In South Africa, while the Good Pharmacy Practice standards issued by the SAPC cover the usual services delivered by community and hospital pharmacies, they are insufficient to cover larger scale anticipatory compounding or outsourcing services.

Ongoing contestation

Existing South African law may well be deficient in the way in which it regulates compounding pharmacies. How the current legal provisions are applied and interpreted is contested and will be the subject of a number of court challenges.

Patient safety must remain the key animating feature of any future regulatory process that is fit for purpose and effective.

*Dr Gray is a Senior Lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Co-Director of the WHO Collaborating Centre on Pharmaceutical Policy and Evidence Based Practice. This is part of a series of columns he is writing for Spotlight.

Disclosure: Gray serves on three technical advisory committees at the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Note: Spotlight aims to deepen public understanding of important health issues by publishing a variety of views on its opinion pages. The views expressed in this article are not necessarily shared by the Spotlight editors.