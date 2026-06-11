Uganda: Ateker Cup 2026 Launched in Soroti, Promises Unity Through Sport

The Ateker Cup of Nations 2026 has been officially launched in Soroti City, with organizers and regional leaders describing the tournament as a powerful vehicle for promoting peace, unity and integration among Ateker communities spread across East Africa.

Organised by the Ateker Sports and Arts Foundation, the tournament will bring together teams from Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan and Ethiopia under the theme, "Building Bridges, Building Champions."

The competition will run from August 16 to 22 and feature football matches, marathons, cultural carnivals and regional dialogue forums aimed at strengthening ties among communities that share common cultural and historical roots.

Speaking at the launch, Ateker Sports and Arts Foundation Chief Executive Officer Isaac Olupot said the tournament was created to foster unity among Ateker communities, many of which have experienced decades of conflict, including cattle-related disputes and cross-border tensions.

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"The major reason we came up with this tournament is to create the unity that has been lacking among our communities for many years. We want to use football as a common language to bring our people together and promote peace and development," Olupot said.

He noted that Ateker communities span Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan and Ethiopia and include the Iteso, Kumam, Karamojong, Turkana, Toposa, Nyangatom and other related groups.

A major highlight of the 2026 edition will be the introduction of women's football for the first time in the tournament's history, a move organizers say will broaden participation and strengthen peacebuilding efforts.

Launching the event, Bishop Joseph Eciru of Soroti Catholic Diocese described the tournament as a timely initiative that will strengthen brotherhood and peaceful coexistence across the region.

"It is a beautiful moment that brings Ateker people together from across the region. The time is now for our people to unite, develop their talents and build a future founded on peace and harmony," he said.

Government also pledged support for the initiative through the Ministry of East African Community Affairs.

Dr Andrew Musiime, Commissioner for Political Affairs, said efforts are underway to establish an Ateker Elders Council to coordinate peacebuilding and cultural cooperation among communities in the participating countries.

Presidential Special Envoy for Ateker Affairs John Munyes welcomed the progress made through the tournament and called for continued efforts to preserve cultural ties and promote regional cohesion.

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Chief Guest Ababu Namwamba, Head of Mission at the Kenyan High Commission in Uganda, praised the tournament's contribution to regional integration, saying sport has the power to unite communities and transform societies.

He urged organisers to professionalise and commercialise the competition through stronger sponsorship and media partnerships to ensure long-term sustainability.

"You are one people separated by colonial boundaries. This platform gives you an opportunity to strengthen your cultural ties, promote peace and accelerate regional integration," Namwamba said.

The 2026 Ateker Cup is expected to attract thousands of participants and spectators from across the region, further cementing its reputation as one of the leading platforms for peacebuilding, cultural exchange and socio-economic cooperation among Ateker communities.