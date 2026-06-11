Uganda: Tororo Municipality Launches Shs20 Million Medical Waste Incinerator

Tororo Municipality has launched the construction of a medical waste incinerator worth Shs19.9 million at Chaminula Health Centre III in Western Division, in a move aimed at strengthening the management and safe disposal of hazardous medical waste.

The project, which commenced on Wednesday, is being implemented by Jackovan Agro-Systems (U) Ltd and is expected to be completed within two weeks.

A medical waste incinerator is a specialised high-temperature combustion system used to destroy infectious and hazardous healthcare waste, including sharps, pathological waste, and contaminated materials, reducing them to ash while eliminating harmful pathogens.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, Municipal Engineer Francis Okema cautioned the contractor to adhere strictly to the approved specifications and maintain quality standards.

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"We expect quality work that meets the required standards. The contractor must stick to the agreed specifications because we shall not accept a compromised project," he said.

Tororo Municipal Council's Acting Principal Medical Officer, Dr Andrew Opete, said the facility will significantly improve the health centre's capacity to manage increasing volumes of medical waste safely.

He noted that proper disposal of medical waste is critical in preventing disease outbreaks and protecting surrounding communities from exposure to hazardous materials.

"The incinerator will support the health facility in managing the increasing volumes of medical waste and ensure its safe disposal, thereby preventing spillovers and associated health risks to the community," Dr Opete said.

Representing the contractor, Engineer Moses Fudiembe of Jackovan Agro-Systems (U) Ltd assured the municipality of timely delivery and adherence to quality standards.

The project is expected to enhance infection prevention measures at Chaminula Health Centre III and improve public health safety across Tororo Municipality.