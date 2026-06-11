Uganda: Kazo District Imposes Three-Week Quarantine Over New FMD Outbreak

Kazo District leaders have confirmed a fresh outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), prompting authorities to impose a three-week quarantine as part of measures to contain the spread of the highly contagious livestock disease.

According to the Kazo District Veterinary Officer, Dr. Alfred Nabimanya, the outbreak was initially reported in the neighboring districts of Kiruhura and Sembabule before spreading into Kazo.

Dr. Nabimanya revealed that confirmed cases have so far been registered in Nkungu and Burunga sub-counties.

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"The disease was first detected in neighboring districts and has now been confirmed in parts of Kazo. We urge all farmers to remain vigilant, immediately report suspected cases, and fully cooperate with veterinary teams during this disease control campaign," Dr. Nabimanya told The Nile Post on Wednesday.

Authorities have since announced restrictions on the movement of livestock and related products across the district in an effort to break the transmission chain.

Assistant Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Gershom Mushabe announced the district-wide quarantine and emphasized the need for collective action to protect the livestock sector.

"This quarantine is necessary to prevent further spread of Foot-and-Mouth Disease. Farmers are urged to comply with all directives issued by veterinary authorities because controlling the outbreak requires cooperation from everyone," Mushabe said.

This is not the first time Kazo District is battling Foot-and-Mouth Disease. Located within Uganda's cattle corridor, the district has experienced repeated outbreaks over the last several years, causing major economic disruptions to livestock farmers and affecting local revenue collection.

In February 2021, an outbreak originating from neighboring Kiruhura spread into Kazo, forcing district authorities to impose strict quarantine measures.

Again, in February 2022, a fresh outbreak prompted the district production office to institute a 30-day ban on the sale and movement of livestock and livestock products.

The most prolonged crisis occurred between March 2023 and March 2025, when Kazo experienced repeated outbreaks and recurring quarantines across the cattle corridor. The restrictions were eventually lifted by the Ministry of Agriculture in March 2025.

Veterinary officials warn that recurring outbreaks continue to threaten farmers' livelihoods and the livestock trade, stressing that early reporting and strict adherence to disease control measures remain critical in preventing further losses.