South Africa: Bafana Bafana and Mexico Ready for Nostalgia-Fuelled World Cup Opener

Grouped against tournament cohost Mexico, as well as Czechia and South Korea, South Africa is eyeing a positive result in its opening Fifa World Cup match, its first since 2010.

It's been 16 long years since South Africans could directly cheer for their own country at the Fifa World Cup. The wait is finally over as South Africa (SA) is set to not only return to the global stage for the first time since 2010, but they will be participating in the curtain-raiser of the latest edition of the global soccer showpiece.

Bafana Bafana face cohost nation Mexico on Thursday, 11 June, at 9pm South African time. They played the same country at the 2010 edition, which was the first World Cup to be staged on African soil. That particular encounter ended in a 1-1 draw, with El Tri equalising via captain Rafael Márquez after Siphiwe Tshabalala had netted the first-ever World Cup goal on African soil.

It was a volcanic atmosphere back then at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium, and the South Africans can expect something similar when they tackle their Mexican counterparts in a replay at the famous Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

History meets the present

The oldest player in the current South African setup, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane, was just 20 when the 2010 World Cup began; he turned 21 two months later. Zwane was...