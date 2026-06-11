South Africa: Blast-Off - Elon Musk On Track to Become World's First Trillionaire On Friday

On Friday, the eccentric and controversial South African-born businessman Elon Musk will probably become the world's first trillionaire when the initial public offering of his company SpaceX blasts off.

More than a century ago, in 1916, John Rockefeller became the world's first billionaire as he rode a wave of gushing profits from his Standard Oil company.

The global economy in the 20th century was defined in large part by the hydrocarbons that have sparked the climate crisis, and Rockefeller's ascent into the exalted wealth category measured in 10 digits was emblematic of this trajectory.

On Friday, 12 June, a new and astonishing threshold on the wealth front looks set to be shattered. On that day, the eccentric and controversial South African-born entrepreneur Elon Musk will probably become the world's first trillionaire when the initial public offering (IPO) of his company SpaceX blasts off into a 21st-century market defined by the tech and AI booms.

That means his wealth will be measured in 13 digits, a level that surpasses the gross domestic product (GDP) of all but about 20 countries in the world. Musk, at least on paper, will be worth more than double South Africa's GDP, and his wealth will be more than 50 times larger than Malawi's -- a scale far beyond the wildest dreams of billionaire avarice in the 20th century.

SpaceX is seeking...