Africa: 'They Thought We Were Terrorists' - - Mexican Sports Journalists Home After SA Drone Arrests

Two Mexican sports journalists who were arrested in Gauteng, allegedly because they flew a drone over a Jewish college, have pleaded guilty, paid a fine, and returned home. They say they were considered terrorists and kept behind bars for a week.

A Mexican sports journalist hopes that Mexico will humiliate South Africa (SA) by scoring five goals more than the Bafana Bafana team when the countries face off in the imminent Fifa World Cup 2026 tournament opener.

That journalist is Julio Ibáñez, a well-known sports reporter from Mexico who, until recently, was caught up in a criminal case in SA alongside his colleague Danny García.

The case saw them arrested in a dramatic early morning raid, held behind bars for a week, and forced to stay in the country while court proceedings against them slowly proceeded.

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Se terminó la pesadilla, adiós Sudáfrica,gracias familias,amigos y a nuestra casa TelevisaUnivisión @TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA @dagarciato y yo estamos listos ¡Mundial, ahí te vamos!https://t.co/ahMjrKgX5L pic.twitter.com/kEhCGNJF4n-- Julio 'Profe' Ibañez (@julioiba) June 2, 2026

Very few details were publicised after the pair were arrested, sparking rumours about what had really happened to them.

Daily Maverick previously emailed Ibáñez about this case, while he was still in SA, but he did not respond.

'The worst thing ever'

Recalling his time in jail Ibáñez told a news platform in Mexico that it was "the worst thing that ever happened".

Daily Maverick previously reported that...