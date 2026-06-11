Uganda: Gomba Residents Demand Ambulance, Ask Museveni to Spare One From Convoy

Residents of Gomba District have expressed growing frustration over what they describe as continued neglect of the area's healthcare system, accusing both local and national leaders of failing to address critical gaps in emergency medical services.

The residents say they are tired of losing loved ones due to weak health infrastructure and what they termed leadership failure, stretching from district authorities to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

According to the residents, one of the biggest challenges facing Gomba is the lack of a district ambulance, despite repeated appeals to government.

They argue that while neighbouring districts have multiple ambulances, Gomba remains without a single operational emergency vehicle.

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Their concerns were heightened following a recent road accident in which five people reportedly died.

Residents believe some of the victims could have survived had an ambulance been available to provide timely evacuation to hospital.

"Last month, a taxi travelling from Sembabule to Kampala was involved in a serious accident in Gomba. Two people died instantly, but three others were still alive for some time. Unfortunately, there was no ambulance to rush them to hospital, and by the time help arrived, they had also died," residents said.

The residents say the absence of emergency transport has left communities with limited options whenever serious illness or accidents occur, forcing patients in critical condition to travel long distances to referral facilities such as Mubende, Gombe and Mulago.

"We have repeatedly raised concerns about healthcare in Gomba, but nothing has changed. When someone falls seriously sick, they have to travel long distances for treatment. Why has Gomba been left without an ambulance?" one resident asked.

They also criticised their elected leaders, saying their concerns have not been effectively communicated to central government.

Residents further questioned President Museveni's silence on the matter despite his frequent presence in the district.

"Must we still tell President Museveni that healthcare services in Gomba are in a poor state? He spends a significant amount of time here every year. If he is effectively a resident of the district, why does Gomba continue to lag behind in basic health services?" they said.

They noted that presidential convoys are often accompanied by several ambulances whenever Museveni visits the district, and appealed for one to be allocated to Gomba as a temporary solution.

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"It is painful that whenever the President comes to Gomba, we see ambulances in his convoy, yet the entire district has none. We appeal to him to spare at least one ambulance because the situation is becoming unbearable," they added.

Gomba District, which has two parliamentary constituencies, is served by one Health Centre IV, with most other facilities operating at Health Centre III level or below.

The growing concern over emergency medical transport has renewed calls for urgent government intervention, with residents insisting that even a single ambulance could save lives and significantly improve healthcare delivery in the district.