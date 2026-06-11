Uganda: Ebola - Institutions Step Up Health Precautions As New Semester Begins

As the new academic semester begins, educational institutions across the country have stepped up health precautions, introducing enhanced safety protocols amid continued vigilance over Ebola risks.

Although there is no confirmed outbreak in schools or universities, administrators say the memory of past Ebola outbreaks and the need for preparedness have driven a coordinated rollout of preventive measures in learning institutions.

Working in close coordination with national health authorities, schools and universities have strengthened hygiene systems, including expanded handwashing facilities, increased availability of alcohol-based sanitizers, and more frequent cleaning and disinfection of classrooms, dormitories, libraries and other shared spaces.

Health screening measures have also been reinforced at entry points to campuses and key buildings.

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Temperature checks and symptom assessments are now part of routine access procedures, with individuals showing possible symptoms required to undergo medical evaluation and, where necessary, self-isolate.

Institutional leaders say the measures are aimed at early detection of any potential cases and reducing the risk of transmission in high-density academic environments.

In addition, awareness campaigns have been intensified to educate students, staff and faculty about Ebola transmission, prevention methods and early warning signs.

The campaigns are designed to strengthen individual responsibility and improve community-wide preparedness.

Staff members in key administrative and support roles have also received specialized training to help them identify and respond to suspected cases in line with established public health protocols. Authorities say this is intended to ensure swift coordination with health officials if any alert arises.

Schools and universities have further developed contingency plans outlining isolation procedures, emergency response steps and communication channels with health authorities.

These plans are meant to ensure a rapid and coordinated response in the event of any suspected infection.

Speaking on the preparedness measures, academic leaders emphasized the importance of balancing health safety with uninterrupted learning.

"Our priority is the health and safety of our students and faculty. We are working diligently to create a secure learning environment, balancing academic continuity with the imperative to protect public health," said Dr Richmond Wandera, Vice-Chancellor of Cornerstone University.

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He added that the reopening of institutions represents both a return to academic activity and a demonstration of resilience, stressing that vigilance remains essential.

As students settle into the new semester, institutions say the visible safety measures are intended to reassure communities while ensuring readiness for any public health developments.

The collaboration between educational institutions and health authorities continues to play a key role in strengthening national preparedness, with schools forming part of a broader surveillance and response system.

Officials maintain that while there is no confirmed Ebola outbreak within academic settings, continued compliance with safety guidelines will be critical in sustaining a safe learning environment throughout the semester.