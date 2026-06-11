Uganda: Kazo District Boss Warns Health Workers Against Absenteeism

10 June 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ivan Mugisha

The Kazo District Chairperson, Rev Samuel Mugisha Katugunda, has warned health workers against absenteeism, saying the habit undermines the delivery of quality healthcare services to the community.

Rev Katugunda made the remarks during the commissioning of newly constructed staff quarters at Kazo Health Centre IV, a project completed at a cost of Shs175 million aimed at improving accommodation and accessibility for health workers at the facility.

He said the new housing facilities should translate into improved service delivery and stronger commitment from medical staff, particularly doctors and other critical health workers.

"With these staff quarters now in place, there should be no excuse for absenteeism among health workers. We expect improved presence at work and timely service delivery to our people," Rev Katugunda said.

He further directed that beginning in July, all doctors attached to the health facility must reside at the health centre to ensure continuous service delivery.

"Starting July, all doctors must sleep at the health centre so that services are available at all times. Government has invested resources in this facility, and the community deserves better healthcare services," he added.

The commissioning of the staff quarters is expected to address long-standing accommodation challenges that have affected health workers in the district and improve overall healthcare service delivery at Kazo Health Centre IV.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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