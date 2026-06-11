Uganda: Kamwenge Tightens Ebola Prevention Measures in Schools, Public Places

Public places in Kamwenge Town Council, Kamwenge District, have intensified the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and other health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of Ebola, following reported outbreaks in Uganda and the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in early May 2026.

Ahead of the reopening of schools for the second term, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Sports, issued strict operational guidelines for schools and public institutions aimed at minimizing the risk of transmission.

The measures include the installation of handwashing facilities, temperature screening points, and designated isolation areas for suspected cases. Similar directives were extended to places of worship, health facilities, and other public gathering spaces.

A spot-check conducted at Mirambi K Primary School in Kamwenge Town Council found handwashing stations installed at school entrances and within the compound, while sanitizers had been placed in offices to promote regular hygiene practices.

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The Head Teacher of Mirambi K Primary School, Aliifa Ntebwamu, said the school administration had introduced additional preventive measures to protect learners and staff.

"We have suspended large school gatherings and restricted visitor access to the school as part of our efforts to minimize the risk of Ebola transmission. We want to ensure that learners continue their studies in a safe environment," Ntebwamu said.

At St Anthony Special Needs Primary School, administrators confirmed that SOPs are being strictly observed, with staff and learners regularly reminded about personal hygiene and the importance of early reporting of suspected symptoms.

At Kamwenge Catholic Parish, the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. James Isabakaki, directed all Catholic churches under the deanery to fully comply with Ministry of Health guidelines.

"Protecting lives is everyone's responsibility. We have instructed all churches in the deanery to observe the health guidelines and cooperate with authorities to prevent the spread of Ebola," he said.

Fr. Isabakaki also commended President Yoweri Museveni for prioritizing the health and safety of Ugandans during the ongoing response efforts.

According to the Ministry of Health, Uganda has confirmed a cumulative total of 19 Ebola cases, including 14 imported cases from the Democratic Republic of Congo and five local transmissions, with no documented community transmission.

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The ministry continues to contain the spread of the Bundibugyo Ebola virus through strict cross-border screening, intensive contact tracing, and temporary suspension of mass gatherings in affected areas.

Health authorities have also established 50-bed treatment units both within Uganda and across the border in the DRC to strengthen response efforts and reduce cross-border transmission.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant, maintain proper hygiene practices, and report any suspected Ebola symptoms to the nearest health facility.