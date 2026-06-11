Uganda: 39 Congolese Nationals Repatriated As Uganda Tightens Ebola Border Surveillance

Ugandan authorities have repatriated 39 Congolese nationals who entered the country through unauthorized border points since June 1, as government steps up measures aimed at preventing the importation of Ebola cases from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The latest group of five Congolese nationals was intercepted by security personnel at a UPDF checkpoint in Pakwach while travelling to Kampala in a private vehicle.

Authorities say the individuals entered Uganda illegally despite ongoing border restrictions introduced in response to the Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC.

Officials say all individuals intercepted after crossing into Uganda through unauthorized routes are subjected to mandatory health screening before any further action is taken.

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Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, said border surveillance remains a key pillar of Uganda's Ebola preparedness strategy, particularly in regions sharing porous borders with the DRC.

Health authorities further note that individuals found to be in good health are returned to their country of origin, while those showing symptoms consistent with Ebola are referred to designated treatment and isolation facilities for further assessment and care.

The DRC is currently battling a growing outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, prompting neighbouring countries to strengthen screening and surveillance measures at both official and unofficial crossing points.

Uganda has in recent years invested heavily in disease surveillance systems and cross-border health security, drawing lessons from previous Ebola outbreaks that affected western border districts.

Officials emphasise that continued coordination between security agencies, immigration authorities, and health workers remains essential in preventing cross-border transmission and protecting communities from potential exposure.

They have also warned the public against using illegal crossing points, urging all travellers to comply with official health screening procedures at designated points of entry.