Tanzania: Zanzibar Cancels Uganda Cranes Friendly Over Health Precautions

Uganda Cranes have suffered another setback in their preparations after Zanzibar called off a scheduled international friendly due to health-related concerns.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) on Wednesday confirmed that the Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) had cancelled the centenary match that was due to be played on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar.

In a communication to FUFA, ZFF cited government health precautionary directives as the reason behind the cancellation.

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"The decision was beyond our control. We value our friendship and remain committed to rescheduling the match soon," ZFF said.

The Uganda Cranes had already built up preparations for the encounter, which was scheduled to kick off at 8:15pm East Africa Time at the newly constructed Amaan Stadium.

The cancellation comes barely a week after two other international friendlies involving Uganda were called off in Morocco due to sanitary and public health considerations.

The matches against Tanzania and Madagascar, scheduled for June 5 and June 8 respectively in Marrakech, were cancelled abruptly following restrictions imposed by Moroccan authorities through match agents.

The Uganda Cranes delegation had already arrived at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca when the notice of cancellation was communicated, forcing FUFA to abandon the planned fixtures and return the contingent to their respective destinations.

The three cancelled friendlies were expected to provide valuable preparation for Uganda's upcoming qualification assignments and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be jointly hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.