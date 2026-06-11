Uganda: Buganda Kingdom Leads Major Cleanup of Kabaka's Lake Ahead of Environment Day

Residents and officials under the leadership of the Buganda Kingdom have carried out a major cleanup exercise at Kabaka's Lake as part of preparations for the Kingdom's Environment Day celebrations.

The exercise involved dredging the lake, clearing water channels feeding into it, and cleaning drainage systems connected to Kabaka's Lake. The initiative is aimed at conserving the environment and restoring the lake's ecological and cultural value.

The cleanup was led by Hajjat Mariam Nkalubo Mayanja, who expressed concern over the deteriorating state of the lake, noting that it is increasingly being filled with soil, weeds, and garbage.

"Every Muganda has a responsibility to protect Kabaka's Lake. Loving the Kingdom also means preserving its cultural and environmental heritage," she said.

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She further emphasized that the lake plays a vital role in regulating local weather patterns and providing fresh air necessary for human survival.

Minister Mayanja also noted that the Kingdom organizes annual cleanup exercises at the lake to raise awareness about environmental conservation and preserve its cultural significance.

Meanwhile, Teddy Nabakooza Galiwango, the Kingdom's Environment Coordinator, criticized companies contracted to construct the road near the lake for allegedly failing to adhere to environmental protection guidelines. He said the drainage systems installed lack proper filtration mechanisms.

According to Galiwango, the poorly designed drainage channels are allowing garbage and soil to flow directly into the lake, worsening its condition.

Eugenia Nassolo, the Woman Member of Parliament for Lubaga South, described Kabaka's Lake as an important tourism site that generates income and employment opportunities for local residents. However, she condemned continued waste dumping into the lake.

"It is unfortunate that some people continue to pollute this important site, which has greatly affected its beauty and reduced its attraction to tourists," Nassolo said.

The Kabaka's sub-county chief of Mukulu wa Kibuga Mengo Lubaga, Samuel Bakanoga, urged clan leaders to mobilize their communities to actively participate in protecting the lake. He noted that clans traditionally played a key role in maintaining Kabaka's Lake before the involvement of government institutions and other stakeholders.

This year's Buganda Kingdom Environment Day celebrations will take place on Thursday, June 12, at Mother Kevin College Mabira under the theme:

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"Enhancing Environmental Conservation Standards for Climate Change Mitigation and Our Well-being."