Uganda: Saye Project Targets 250,000 Youth to Boost Agribusiness in Kayunga

Heifer International, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, is implementing the Stimulating Agribusiness for Youth Employment (SAYE) Project in Kayunga District, targeting 250,000 young people aged between 16 and 35 years. The project prioritizes 70 percent female participation and 3 percent inclusion of persons with disabilities.

The initiative seeks to address youth unemployment by equipping young people with practical agribusiness skills, improving access to markets, and providing inclusive financing opportunities across key value chains, including poultry, horticulture, oilseeds, dairy, and beef production.

During a stakeholder engagement meeting held at Kayunga District Headquarters, Connetie Ayesiga, responsible for partnerships and technical leadership under the SAYE Project, said the initiative will initially be piloted in three sub-counties of Kayunga District. The pilot phase is intended to establish a strong foundation before scaling up to other areas.

Ayesiga noted that many young people have the energy and willingness to engage in agriculture but are constrained by limited skills, inadequate capital, and poor access to markets. Through the SAYE Project, beneficiaries will receive technical training, mentorship, business development support, and improved market linkages.

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The programme also emphasizes inclusion, ensuring that young women and persons with disabilities actively participate and benefit from agricultural opportunities. This is expected to enhance household incomes, create jobs, and improve livelihoods across the district.

Stakeholders welcomed the intervention, describing it as timely given the rising levels of youth unemployment and the need to commercialize agriculture. Local leaders expressed optimism that the project will help transform agriculture from subsistence farming into profitable enterprises capable of attracting and sustaining young people.

By focusing on modern farming practices, value addition, entrepreneurship, and access to finance, the SAYE Project aims to nurture a new generation of agripreneurs who will contribute to food security, economic growth, and sustainable development in Kayunga District and beyond.