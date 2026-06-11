Uganda: Alupo Calls for Review of Medical Internship Policy Amid Rising Concerns

Vice President Jessica Alupo has called for a review of the newly introduced medical internship policy following growing concerns from medical interns and health sector stakeholders who fear the changes could disrupt training and worsen staffing gaps in the country's health system.

Speaking during a parliamentary session on the matter, Alupo urged the responsible authorities to reconsider the policy and engage stakeholders in order to address the concerns raised by interns and medical professionals.

The policy has triggered anxiety among medical interns nationwide, with many expressing uncertainty about internship placements, training opportunities, and their future professional development.

Critics warn that the reforms could leave hundreds of medical graduates in limbo at a time when Uganda's health sector continues to grapple with shortages of skilled personnel.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Medical internship is a mandatory stage of training for doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and other health professionals before they can be fully licensed to practice independently.

Interns are deployed to accredited hospitals where they receive supervised practical training while also supporting the delivery of healthcare services.

The concerns come against the backdrop of long-standing challenges in Uganda's internship system, including limited placement slots, delayed deployments, funding constraints, and a growing number of graduates from medical training institutions.

The Uganda Medical Association has previously cautioned that disruptions to internship training could weaken the country's healthcare workforce pipeline and ultimately affect service delivery, particularly in public health facilities that rely heavily on interns.

Stakeholders are now calling for broader consultations between government, training institutions, professional councils, and interns to ensure that any reforms strengthen rather than undermine the internship system.

Alupo's intervention is expected to intensify debate on the future of medical internship training and increase pressure on policymakers to revisit the proposed changes, while balancing the need for quality training, adequate supervision, and sustainable financing.

The development comes as Uganda seeks to strengthen its healthcare system, expand access to services, and improve preparedness for public health emergencies--goals that health experts say depend on a well-trained and adequately supported workforce.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Medical interns and professional bodies have welcomed the call for dialogue, expressing hope that government will address their concerns and provide clarity on the implementation of the policy.