Sudan Embassy Condemns Belfast Stabbing As Fears Grow Among Migrants

Belfast / London — The Sudanese embassy in London has condemned a knife attack in Belfast that left a man seriously injured and sparked protests and unrest across parts of Northern Ireland.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the embassy expressed sympathy for the victim and his family and said it was closely following the investigation after a Sudanese national was reportedly identified as a suspect.

"The actions of an individual must not be attributed to an entire community," the statement said.

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The embassy stressed that Sudanese people in the United Kingdom have made significant contributions to British society through their work in healthcare, education, business and other sectors. It also praised calls for calm and restraint issued by political, religious and community leaders following the attack.

The incident has triggered widespread debate over migration and community relations in Northern Ireland, while raising concerns among migrant communities, including Sudanese residents.

A 30-year-old man, identified in court as Hadi Alodid, appeared before a Belfast magistrates court via video link on Wednesday, facing charges including attempted murder, possession of a bladed weapon and making threats to kill a medical professional that same day. The charges relate to an attack on 40-year-old Stephen Ogilvy, who suffered severe injuries, including the loss of one eye.

In its first public statement since the attack, the victim's family thanked emergency responders and rejected the violence and riots that followed the incident.

The family said it did not want the attack to fuel hostility towards migrants, noting that immigrants make valuable contributions to British society, particularly in healthcare and hospitality.

Police in Northern Ireland have increased security deployments ahead of further planned protests and said they are monitoring online content that incites violence or hatred. Authorities have also begun prosecuting people arrested during recent disturbances.

The unrest has heightened anxiety among migrant communities in Belfast. Some Sudanese residents told Radio Dabanga they fear leaving their homes, while others have altered their daily routines because of concerns about possible attacks.