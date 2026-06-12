Tanzania Launches EV Charging Stations As Clean Energy Drive Gains Momentum

Dodoma — TANZANIA has rolled out its electric vehicle (EV) charging station initiative, alongside fresh clean energy projects including the On-Bill Financing (OBF) scheme for TANESCO customers, in a move that sharpens its transition towards cleaner and more accessible energy.

Speaking in Dodoma during the launch, Minister for Energy Deogratius Ndejembi said the initiative is designed to improve access to clean, affordable and efficient energy in both transport and cooking sectors, with a focus on enhancing the quality of life for citizens and power utility customers.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Representative in Tanzania, Shigeki Komatsubara, praised the country's progress in advancing clean energy solutions aimed at environmental protection and sustainable development.

He noted that Tanzania is steadily expanding its EV charging infrastructure across major urban centres, including Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Dodoma, and Mwanza, with further rollout planned nationwide.

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"Today's launch clearly shows Tanzania's commitment to transitioning away from environmentally harmful energy sources. UNDP supports these efforts, with the goal of ensuring every household gains access to clean and sustainable energy," said Komatsubara.

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He added that UNDP will continue working with Tanzania toward achieving a target of 80 per cent clean cooking energy usage by 2034, alongside improvements in rural electrification and wider adoption of natural gas where infrastructure allows.

Meanwhile, Positive Cooker Director Atukuzwe Wilson, speaking on behalf of clean cookstove distributors, urged the government to consider reducing taxes on clean cooking appliances to make them more affordable.

He said taxes account for about 32 per cent of the final cost, significantly limiting access for low-income households.

"We support government efforts to expand clean energy use, but tax review is necessary. If the burden is reduced, more citizens will be able to afford these stoves," said Wilson.